Drake and Kendrick diss tracks in order: Chronology and complete list

The most significant event of 2024 is the current ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with both artists sending vicious diss tracks back and forth.

The beef also involves Metro Boomin, Future, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Kanye West, who all seemed to have sided with Kendrick Lamar. During an interview with The Download podcast Ye even stated:

"Everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake"

Since then the diss tracks have gotten more personal and ugly with Kendrick announcing that Drake has fathered a daughter to Drizzy claiming K-Dot is abusive to his fiancée.

Kendrick Lamar vs Drake: The complete list of diss tracks

Many believe this beef stems all the way back to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 record Control where Kenny called out the entire rap industry, including Drake on lines like:

"I'm usually homeboys with the same n----s I'm rhymin' wit / But this is hip hop and them n----s should know what time it is / And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big KRIT, Wale, Pusha T, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Big Sean, Jay Electron', Tyler, Mac Miller / I got love for you all but I'm tryna murder you n----s / Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you n----s"

Drizzy made it clear on several interviews, when asked about the Control verse that he does have a mutually respectful relationship with Kendrick but seemed determined to hold onto the top spot in the industry.

What followed was several shots fired by both artists throughout singles and project releases, sneak dissing each other with the conversation finally coming up again when J. Cole featured on the 6th track on Drizzy's 2023 album For All The Dogs. Cole brought up Kenny and Drake on the song First Person Shooter when he stated:

"Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali"

This single line seemingly reignited the beef and is what led to the spiral of disses we've been receiving over the past several weeks. This is the complete order of diss tracks dropped in 2024:

1) Like That (Future x Kendrick Lamar's diss track) - March 22, 2024

The official album cover for Metro Boomin and Future's collaboration album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via Instagram/@metroboomin)

Kendrick responded to J. Cole's claims of him being part of a "Big 3" alongside Drake on the 6th track on Metro Boomin and Future's first collaboration project, We Don't Trust You, which dropped back in March.

Kenny's competitive nature shone through on Like That until he started to call out the Big 3 claim made on FPS, with his bars and cadence getting more aggressive when he states:

"F--k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches / I crash out like, F--k rap, diss Melle Mel if I had to / Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up / Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe / If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K / Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf--k the big three, n---a, it’s just big me"

2) Push Ups (Drake's diss track) - April 13, 2024

The official single cover for Drake's 'Push Ups' (Image via X/@OVOSound)

Drake's response came almost a month later on Push Ups, which he allegedly leaked online mere hours after Metro Boomin and Future released their second album We Still Don't Trust You on April 12.

The diss track was later uploaded to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on April 19 acting as Drake's official response to Kendrick's verse on Like That, along with multiple shots taken at The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Metro, Future, Rick Ross, and more. The lines where he calls out K-Dot have been listed below:

"Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope [Interscope] right now / And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down / I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now / Just to have this talk with your a--, I had to hike down / Big difference 'tween Mike [Michael Jackson] then and Mike now"

3) Taylor Made Freestyle (Drake's diss track) - April 19, 2024

Drake's second official diss track was released via his social media on the same day Push Ups was officially uploaded to DSPs. The same infamously features AI-generated verses from the late Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, urging Kendrick to stand up for Compton and West Coast rap.

As per a report from Variety Magazine, the diss track was immediately removed from Drake's social media and all official sources after Tupac's estate threatened to sue Drizzy for using the AI-generated vocals of the late rap icon. Drizzy even brings up Taylor Swift and Kendrick's professional relationship on the lines:

"The first one really only took me an hour or two / The next one is really 'bout to bring out the coward in you / But now we gotta wait a f--kin' week 'cause Taylor Swift is your new Top / And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud / She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop"

4) Euphoria (Kendrick Lamar's diss track) - April 30, 2024

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' (Screengrab via YouTube/@Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick Lamar's response to both Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle on April 30 (Tuesday) with a diss track titled Euphoria. The record was a surprise release, dropped to all DSPs, without any prior announcement from K-Dot under an exclusive license to Interscope Records.

The diss track is a lengthy hostile record clocking in at 6:23 minutes with the production broken up into three different beat switches, with Kenny getting more aggressive on his take against Drake with each switch. Some of the most notable bars on Euphoria include:

"I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a-- with 'em / Let's speak on percentage, show me your splits, I'll make sure I double back with ya / You were signed to a n---a that's signed to a n---a that said he was signed to that n---a / Try cease and desist on the "Like That" record? / Ho, what? You ain't like that record? / "Back To Back," I like that record / I'ma get back to that, for the record"

5) 6:16 in LA (Kendrick Lamar's diss track) - May 3, 2024

Keeping up with his promise made on Euphoria of going "Back to Back," Kendrick Lamar dropped his third diss track aimed at Drake on his social media titled 6:16 in LA, which appears to be mocking Drizzy's consistent theme of using Time stamps as titles for his songs like 8am in Charlotte.

The record was produced by Taylor Swift's head producer Jack Antonoff, which appears to be a sneak diss on the title of Drizzy's second diss track Taylor Made Freestyle. Kenny alleges that he has people inside of OVO who've been leaking information to Dot ever since the beef started, with lines:

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see / Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me? / Fake b-lly, I hate b-llies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't Toosie Slide up outta this one, it's just gon' resurface / Every dog gotta have its day, now live in your purpose"

6) Family Matters (Drake's diss track) - May 4, 2024

Drake in the official music video for 'Family Matters' (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Drake)

Several hours after Kendrick dropped 6:16 in LA, Drake would officially upload his third diss track to all DSPs accompanied by a music video where viewers witness the demolition of a 1996 Chrysler Town & Country car, the model used on the cover art for Kenny's 2012 project good kid, m.A.A.d city.

The diss track is an extremely lengthy hyper-aggressive record with a runtime of 7:36 minutes, where Drake doesn't just take shots at Lamar but also calls out Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, Future, and A$AP Rocky with dedicated bars throughout the song. Drizzy even alleges that Kendrick and his fiancée, Whitney Alford's, relationship is plagued with infidelity in lines:

"We could've left the kids out of this, don't blame me / You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet / Your baby mama captions always screamin', Save me / You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace / I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free / 'Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD / Then this is all makin' plenty f--kin' sense to me"

7) Meet The Grahams (Kendrick Lamar's diss track) - May 4, 2024

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's 'Meet The Grahams' (Screengrab via YouTube/@Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick didn't let the shots from Drake's latest diss track, Family Matters, settle by almost immediately responding with his fourth diss track titled Meet The Grahams, which was uploaded to his social media accounts and clocks in at a massive 6:32 minutes.

Kendrick spends the entirety of the track addressing individual members of Drake's (Aubrey Graham) family by breaking the song into four parts speaking directly to Adonis, Sandra, and Dennis Graham (in order) as well as bringing up a supposed 11-year-old daughter Drizzy fathered. He ends the song by addressing Drake with lines like:

"You lied about your ghostwriters, you lied about your crew members / They all p---y, you lied on 'em, I know they all got you in 'em / You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh / You lied about them other kids that's out there hopin' that you come / You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help / F--k a rap battle, this a long life battle with yourself"

8) Not Like Us (Kendrick Lamar's diss track) - May 4, 2024

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' (Screengrab via YouTube/@Kendrick Lamar)

Barely 24 hours after giving the world his response on Meet The Grahams, Kendrick Lamar dropped his fifth diss track titled Not Like Us exclusively on his YouTube Channel with more allegations about Drake and his personal life. The cover art of this record is a screenshot of Drizzy's house at Park Lane Circle in Toronto, Canada.

The record is bombarded with disses with K-Dot alleging that Drake is a "s-xual predator" and insinuating the 6ix God is deeply involved with predatory behavior, in lines like:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b---h that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / From Alondra down to Central, n---a better not speak on Serena / And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks / That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch"

9) The Heart Part 6 (Drake's diss track) - May 5, 2024

Drake responded to both of Kendrick's diss tracks a day later with The Heart Part 6, a title that plays on the "The Heart" series that's been consistent throughout all of Dot's discography.

Drizzy doubles down on allegations he made on previous diss tracks of Whitney being unfaithful to Kendrick by cheating on him with his general manager, Dave Free, while also confirming that the "11-year-old daughter" mention was a false claim he and his team leaked to Lamar to bait him into using it in his diss tracks, in the lines:

"We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information / A daughter that's eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about giving a fake name or a destination / But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation / Instead you in Advantage Studio, it's a celebration / You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient"

The rap industry and hip/hop community are amped up since we've received almost 10 dedicated diss tracks, released over the past few weeks, with many believing this beef is only getting started.

All eyes are now on Kendrick Lamar awaiting his response now that Drizzy responded to his accusations with The Heart Part 6.