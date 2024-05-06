Who is Mr. Morale? Drake calls out Kendrick Lamar over Whitney Alford and Dave Free in new diss track, ‘The Heart Part 6’

On May 5, Drake released his diss track, The Heart Part 6 in response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us. The Canadian rapper took a dig at the Pulitzer Prize winner’s long-time partner Whitney Alford and her alleged infidelity.

"What about the bones we dug up in that excavation/And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations/Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale," Drake raps in the latest diss track.

Here, Dave Free refers to Kendrick Lamar’s close friend, record executive, and filmmaker, while Mr. Morale refers to Lamar himself, and is a play on his 2022 hit double album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar also has a single Mr. Morale with Tanna Leone

In May 2022, Kendrick Lamar dropped his fifth solo studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, focusing on personal struggles, self-reflection, societal issues, and the process of growth and healing.

It released in two parts – Big Steppers, where he addresses the people who live troubled lives and helps them out and deals with the moral corruption of the culture, and Mr. Morale, which represents his own side of trying to lift people up who are down and deals with his own moral clarity of the conscience.

It comprised a total of 18 tracks (nine songs per volume) including Mr. Morale (Ft. Tanna Leone), United in Grief, N95, Auntie Diaries, Count Me Out, and Mirror among others. The double album has guest appearances by Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Sampha, Baby Keem, Taylor Paige, and Beth Gibbons of Portishead.

The Grammy-winning album was the first released under Kendrick’s creative company PGLang, which he co-founded with Dave Free in 2020. It also featured Kendrick Lamar’s partner and mother of two kids Whitney Alford throughout.

Drake’s The Heart Part 6 is a play on Kendrick Lamar’s The Heart song series

Over the weekend, hip-hop rivals Drake and Kendrick Lamar engaged in a feud, with each releasing diss tracks against the other. On Saturday, Kendrick, whose nickname is K-Dot launched the diss Not Like Us.

In response, the following day, Drizzy released the diss The Heart Part 6 via X. Sharing a YouTube link to the track, he wrote in the caption –

“The Heart Part 6 [is] out now...And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address."

The title of the latest diss track is a play on Kendrick Lamar’s popular song series The Heart. Its last part titled Part 5 was released in 2022.

Notably, Drake’s latest diss track takes a hit at Kendrick’s personal life, including the alleged infidelity of Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford with his business partner and friend Dave Free.

Expand Tweet

He asks, "Why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations/Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale.” Drake also raps, “You haven’t seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild/ Dave leaving heart emojis under pics of the child,” insinuating that Kendrick Lamar is living a separate life, away from his children and partner, and “breeding resentment,” against his business partner.

In The Heart Part 6, which is produced by Boi-1da and Coleman, Drake also acknowledges that he intentionally misled K-Dot and provided him false information which Lamar used on his recent diss track Meet the Grahams claiming Drizzy has a secret daughter. Drizzy also called out Kendrick asking him to “fact-check” and conduct an “investigation,” before making claims.

Before releasing The Heart Part 6, last week, Drake also launched the diss track Family Matters, where he first alleged that Dave Free was one of Lamar’s kid’s biological father.

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar has been in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Whitney Alford since 2015, and the couple shares two kids, daughter Uzi and son Enoch.