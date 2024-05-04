What did Drake say about The Weeknd? Rapper targets Abel on Kendrick Lamar diss track, Family Matters

Drake responded to Kendrick Lamar's two diss singles, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, by focusing on various other members of the music industry, in addition to Lamar, in his song Family Matters.

About 14 hours after Lamar released his 6:16 in LA diss track on May 3, Family Matters got released on YouTube on May 4. In the track, the rapper took jabs at Kendrick Lamar and his shattered relationship with girlfriend Whitney Alford, alleging adultery throughout their relationship.

He also made fun of a few other musicians, including The Weeknd, in the same song. About the singer-songwriter, Drake said in his most recent release—

"Knew it was smoke when Abel hit us with the serenade/ N**ga said, 'Uh, uh'/ Almost started reachin' for my waist," and later adding, "Abel, run your f*cking bread, need to buy some more chains for some more guys."

Drake recently dissed The Weeknd in his latest track, Family Matters

The rapper/singer has an ongoing feud with The Weeknd and Lamar (Image via Instagram/@theweeknd, @champagnepapi and Facebook/Kendrick Lamar)

Backed by Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Mark Ronson, Fierce, and Kevin Mitchell, Drizzy replied to Kendrick Lamar's recent rounds of diss tunes, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA with Family Matters, on Friday, May 4. In addition to Lamar and The Weeknd, other musicians were also targeted in the Family Matters.

According to Medium, the Weeknd and Drake's relationship has been difficult throughout the years, primarily as a result of their different personal and professional preferences. Additionally, there have been notable differences in their opinions regarding the music industry and its award structure.

Drizzy first saw The Weeknd's potential early in his career, and once The Weeknd got popularity by posting his music for free online, he included him on his 2011 album, Take Care.

However, The Weeknd chose to sign with Republic Records instead of Drake's offer to sign with OVO Sound, beginning a lucrative music career. This is said to have sparked their feud.

The singer of Blinding Lights was now targeted in his most recent song, Family Matters—

"I know you like to keep it short, so let me paraphrase / Knew it was smoke when Abel hit us with the serenade / Nigga said, "Uh, uh" / Almost started reachin' for my waist."

Atelier-C reported that in hip-hop and rap, the expression "reachin' for my waist" refers to reaching for a weapon concealed in one's waistband. Many have speculated that the rapper is threatening to harm The Weeknd with violence after hearing this remark.

He further said in Family Matters—

"Weeknd music gettin' played in all the spots where boys got a little more pride / That's why all your friends dippin' to Atlanta, payin' just to find a tour guide."

The same source has further reported that since Atlanta, the place where The Weeknd performs, is frequently referred to as the “gay capital,” Drake seems to be allegerly implying that The Weeknd is well-liked within the LGBTQ+ population.

In addition to The Weeknd, Drake also made fun of other vocalists in the industry, including A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin, Future, Rick Ross, and of course, Kendrick Lamar.

Drake also claimed in Family Matters that Lamar may not be the father of his child and he is leading an adulterous double life. He also claimed that Lamar had allegedly physically attacked his fiancee.

The Lamar vs. Drake feud began after the former shot J. Cole and the latter on Like That over the lyrics to the latter's First Person Shooter song. Since then, the rappers' feud has swiftly gotten more intense as they each make fun of and drag the other's family members in their songs.