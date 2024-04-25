A$AP Rocky drops new merch for his upcoming album 'Don’t Be Dumb': Where to buy, prices, & all you need to know

The first glimpses of A$AP Rocky's fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb have finally surfaced, and not with music previews and teasers, but with an assortment of album merch uploaded to his creative agency's website (AWGE).

The merch was dropped today (Apr. 24) and includes a range of Don't Be Dumb apparel from bulletproof hoodies and shirts to tank tops. All the clothes also have the word "American Sabotage" written on the top along with the album title written on the back.

The merch listed ranges between $40 to $125, with a disclaimer that states these products will ship to customers in "4-6 weeks". The following is the complete list of products available on Rocky's website:

Bullet-Proof Tee (Black): $55.00 Bullet-Proof Tee (Blue): $55.00 Bullet-Proof Tank Top Unisex: $40.00 Bullet-Proof Tank Top Women: $40.00 Bullet-Proof Tee (Grey): $55.00 Rhinestone Face Tee 1: $75.00 Rhinestone Face Tee 2: $75.00 Bullet-Proof L/S (Black): $75.00 Bullet-Proof L/S (White): $75.00 Bullet-Proof L/S (Blue): $75.00 Bullet-Proof Hoodie (Blue): $125.00 Bullet-Proof Hoodie (Black): $125.00

Everything we know about A$AP Rocky's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb

This album will be the follow-up project to his third studio album, Testing, which dominated 2018, resulting in high expectations from fans and critics alike for what A$AP Rocky would bring forward in a new album.

The first instance of his new project came in a commercial for Beats by Dre, which revolves around Rocky's new life as a father, with him having to evade fans, paparazzi, and people trying to harm him on his way to the AWGE-branded bodega store to pick up diapers from his newborn baby RZA.

The New York rapper gave fans the first taste of Don't Be Dumb by previewing a track titled Riot, which finds him referencing Rihanna and flexing his luxurious lifestyle in lines like:

"I just put some beanies on my whip with Lime-Green pipe'n / My wife is erotic, I'm smokin' exotic / My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage.”

He even suggests a potential feature from RiRi on the new project when he states "New collab with my baby mom," which would make it the first time the two have collaborated on a track together since 2011's Cockiness (Love It) remix. The commercial can be viewed below:

An alternate version of Riot was leaked online many years ago and the constant leaking of A$AP Rocky's work is one of the main reasons his upcoming album has been delayed. The rapper admitted that leakers selling and distributing his music online affect his team and creative ability.

He confirmed this feeling of animosity toward leakers in an exclusive interview with Complex Magazine, where he stated:

"These dummies got to stop leaking s--t. Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board."

It's possible these leaks are the reason why A$AP Rocky fans have received only a few officially released singles since 2018, with the rapper's most recent release coming as a feature on Metro Boomin and Future's We Still Don't Trust You (Disc 2).

The official album cover for Metro Boomin and Future's album 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

As of today, the following songs are the only confirmed singles to have been released from Don't Be Dumb:

Sh*ttin’ Me

D.M.B

Riot

A$AP Rocky is currently one of the major rappers involved in the 2024 Rap Beef between Metro Boomin and Drake, choosing to side with Metro, Future, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Rick Ross, and Nav.

Rocky even took shots at Drizzy in his verse from Show of Hands, where he called out the rapper for feeling insecure about his and Rihanna's relationship.