Anderson .Paak, A$AP Rocky, and Free Nationals set to release new single 'GANG$TA’ this Friday

Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky have teamed up with the American R&B band Free Nationals to deliver a track titled GANG$TA.

GANG$TA is set to release this Friday, February 23, and will be distributed via Apeshitinc, who announced the collaboration with a short preview on their Instagram account.

In the reel, two young boys can be seen sitting inside a cardboard box, attempting an acapella freestyle.

The video ends with a promo for GANG$TA, where a soft instrumental can be heard playing as each artist's name reflects over the screen.

For A$AP Rocky, this new single will arrive amid the increasing anticipation for his upcoming album titled Don't Be Dumb. He recently featured on Kid Cudi's 2024 project INSANO, on the track WOW.

"this is about to be special": Fans react to the A$AP ROCKY x ANDERSON x Free Nationals collaboration

When NFR Podcast reposted the news of the GANG$TA collaboration to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the combined fanbases of all three artists exploded with reactions.

Fans appeared ecstatic about this record. One individual even stated how this project could be something "special."

More fan reactions poured in, with many highlighting their appreciation for the upcoming collaboration between the three artists.

Many A$AP Rocky fans appeared to highlight their budding anticipation for his upcoming fourth studio album Don't Be Dumb, which was first teased back in 2018.

One fan was seen hoping that this single ties in with Don't Be Dumb, as a part of Rocky's official "album rollout."

Several fans of Anderson .Paak and Free Nationals showcased their love and support for the artists and their music.

One fan even appeared to suggest that Paak would be the highlight of this record, citing an "incoming Anderson carry."

The Grammy-nominated band Free Nationals has collaborated with several rappers frequently over the years.

Some of their top-selling songs came from 2019 when they released Time (Feat. Mac Miller and Kali Uchis) and On Sight (Feat. JID). GANG$TA will mark Free Nationals' first single in almost four years.

Stay tuned for the release of GANG$TA this Friday, February 23, 2024.

