Jennifer Lopez ‘This Is Me… Now’ 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

On February 15, 2024, Jennifer Lopez gave an exclusive interview with TODAY, where she provided details about her upcoming ninth studio album titled This Is Me...Now. The singer explained how her long relationship with Ben Affleck will play a major role in this project. She also said she would also go on a North American tour this year.
"I will be going on tour this summer, yes... The tickets go on Pre-sale next Tuesday. It's gonna be epic, I promise you that," Jennifer Lopez said during the interview.
Soon after the interview aired, the artist took to social media to confirm that the tickets for her North American tour could be purchased from Live Nation. General tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday (February 22) at 10 am local time.
Three separate pre-sale events will be held starting from February 20 (10 am local time), with two events being sponsored by Citi card and Verizon Up.
Jennifer Lopez ‘This Is Me… Now’ 2024 tour dates and venues
Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now tour will find the artist performing in states across North America, starting June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center. This will mark the singer's first tour in five years, with her last being the 2019 It's My Party tour.
The following are the confirmed dates and venues for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now 2024 tour:
- June 26: Orlando, Florida at the Kia Center
- June 28: Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center
- July 2: Austin, Texas at the Moody Center
- July 3: Edinburg, Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]
- July 5: San Antonio, Texas at the Frost Bank Center
- July 6: Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center
- July 9: Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center
- July 11: Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum
- July 13: Anaheim, California at the Honda Center
- July 16: San Francisco, California at the Chase Center
- July 17: Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center
- July 19: Palm Springs, California at the Acrisure Arena
- July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]
- July 22: Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena
- July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center
- July 26: Rosemont, Illinois at the Allstate Arena
- July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena
- July 31: Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena
- Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena [Verizon and CitiBank Pre-sale is not available]
- Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec at the Bell Centre [Verizon and CitiBank Pre-sale is not available]
- Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden
- Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York at the UBS Arena
- Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center
- Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center
- Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena
- Aug. 16: New York, New York at the Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]
- Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina at the PNC Arena
- Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena
- Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena
- Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center
- Aug. 31: Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]
‘This Is Me… Now’ tour pre-sale events
There are three pre-sale events for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming tour:
1. JLo Fan Club Presale
- The JLo fan club presale begins this coming Tuesday (February 20). The event will begin at 9 am local time.
- Fans will need to register on the website to receive a passcode, on their email, allowing them to participate in the artist's presale event
2. Citi Presale
- Citicard members will have access to the 'Citi presale' tickets, through the Citi Entertainment program, from Tuesday (February 20) at 10 am local time.
- The event will be open until Thursday (February 22), at 10 pm local time.
- For more details on the Citi Presale visit Citi Entertainment's official website.
[Note: Citicard members will need to input either the First 6 digits of their Citi credit card or Citibank Debit Card as a passcode when applying for the presale tickets]
3. Verizon Presale
- Verizon is offering customers access to exclusive 'Verizon presale' tickets, through Verizon Up from Tuesday (February 20) at 10 am local time
- The event will be open until Thursday (February 22) at 10 pm local time.
- For more details, visit Verizon Up's official website.
Jennifer Lopez's album and an Amazon original movie will drop tomorrow (February 16). The movie is part of a 3-series project depicting her love life and re-kindled relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck.
Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE