Jennifer Lopez ‘This Is Me… Now’ 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

On February 15, 2024, Jennifer Lopez gave an exclusive interview with TODAY, where she provided details about her upcoming ninth studio album titled This Is Me...Now. The singer explained how her long relationship with Ben Affleck will play a major role in this project. She also said she would also go on a North American tour this year.

"I will be going on tour this summer, yes... The tickets go on Pre-sale next Tuesday. It's gonna be epic, I promise you that," Jennifer Lopez said during the interview.

Soon after the interview aired, the artist took to social media to confirm that the tickets for her North American tour could be purchased from Live Nation. General tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday (February 22) at 10 am local time.

Three separate pre-sale events will be held starting from February 20 (10 am local time), with two events being sponsored by Citi card and Verizon Up.

Jennifer Lopez ‘This Is Me… Now’ 2024 tour dates and venues

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now tour will find the artist performing in states across North America, starting June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center. This will mark the singer's first tour in five years, with her last being the 2019 It's My Party tour.

The following are the confirmed dates and venues for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now 2024 tour:

June 26: Orlando, Florida at the Kia Center

June 28: Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center

July 2: Austin, Texas at the Moody Center

July 3: Edinburg, Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]

July 5: San Antonio, Texas at the Frost Bank Center

July 6: Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center

July 9: Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center

July 11: Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

July 13: Anaheim, California at the Honda Center

July 16: San Francisco, California at the Chase Center

July 17: Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center

July 19: Palm Springs, California at the Acrisure Arena

July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]

July 22: Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena

July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center

July 26: Rosemont, Illinois at the Allstate Arena

July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena

July 31: Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena [Verizon and CitiBank Pre-sale is not available]

Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec at the Bell Centre [Verizon and CitiBank Pre-sale is not available]

Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden

Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York at the UBS Arena

Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center

Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena

Aug. 16: New York, New York at the Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]

Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina at the PNC Arena

Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena

Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena

Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31: Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center [Verizon Pre-sale is not available]

‘This Is Me… Now’ tour pre-sale events

There are three pre-sale events for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming tour:

1. JLo Fan Club Presale

The JLo fan club presale begins this coming Tuesday (February 20). The event will begin at 9 am local time.

Fans will need to register on the website to receive a passcode, on their email, allowing them to participate in the artist's presale event

2. Citi Presale

Citicard members will have access to the 'Citi presale' tickets, through the Citi Entertainment program, from Tuesday (February 20) at 10 am local time.

The event will be open until Thursday (February 22), at 10 pm local time.

For more details on the Citi Presale visit Citi Entertainment's official website.

[Note: Citicard members will need to input either the First 6 digits of their Citi credit card or Citibank Debit Card as a passcode when applying for the presale tickets]

3. Verizon Presale

Verizon is offering customers access to exclusive 'Verizon presale' tickets, through Verizon Up from Tuesday (February 20) at 10 am local time

The event will be open until Thursday (February 22) at 10 pm local time.

For more details, visit Verizon Up's official website.

Jennifer Lopez's album and an Amazon original movie will drop tomorrow (February 16). The movie is part of a 3-series project depicting her love life and re-kindled relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck.

