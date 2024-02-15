Periphery 2024 North American Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Periphery 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from May 8, 2024, to May 18, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled "The Wildfire Tour ’24," is in support of the band's 2023 album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Eidola and a solo act by Jake Bowen, the band's guitarist, via a post on their official Instagram account on February 14, 2024.

The presale for the tour is currently on sale and can be accessed with the code DJENT. A Live Nation presale will be available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The presale code for accessing the Live Nation presale is ENERGY for website users, while mobile app users may also try the code COVERT.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are priced at an average of $27 to $70, depending upon the venue, as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website or via ticket vendors such as AXS, Ticket Web, or Live Nation.

Periphery 2024 North American Tour dates and venues

Periphery released their seventh studio album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, on March 10, 2023. The album found success on several UK and European album charts, peaking at number 2 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart and at number 38 on the German Albums chart, among others.

The band elaborated on the album in an exclusive interview with New Noise on March 10, 2023, stating:

"The reason it took so long is we don’t put out albums until we’re not just happy with it but really proud of it. If we don’t feel like it’s our best album or the best thing we’ve put together, we just keep at it. And so we rewrote this album like two and a half times to get there.This album was a labor of love."

The band continued:

"I think we’ve been around long enough to where we’ve covered a lot of ground. It’s not so much about what the fans want, but it’s just a genuine pursuit on our end."

The band is now set to perform across North America to support the said album, and they are bringing along two special guests. Jake Bowen, their own guitarist, will be playing a solo act, while progressive metalcore band Eidola completes the support.

The full list of dates and venues for the Periphery 2024 North American Tour is given below:

May 8, 2024 - Ashville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel

May 10, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

May 11, 2024 - Tampa, Florida at Jannus Live

May 13, 2024 - Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

May 14, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Newport Music Hall

May 16, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall

May 17, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec at Mtelus

May 18, 2204 - New York City, New York at Palladium Times Square

The upcoming tour is a sequel to the band's 2024 Europe tour of the same name, which was wrapped up with a show at the Roundhouse in London, England, on February 3, 2024.

The UK and Europe tour was itself a sequel to the band's 2023 US tour of the same name, which ran across November and ended with a show at the Palladium in Worchester, Massachusetts, on November 18, 2023.

