AC/DC ‘Power Up’ 2024 UK and Europe tour: Presale, tickets, prices, dates, venues, lineup, & all you need to know 

AC/DC ‘Power Trip’ 2024 UK and Europe tour is scheduled to be held from May 17, 2024 to August 17, 2024 in venues across UK, Ireland, Scotland as well as continental Europe. The tour is in support of the band's album of the same name, which was released in 2020.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Nuremberg, Dublin, London, Vienna and Paris, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on February 12, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be announced on select dates in the near future and can be accessed by registering for the band's official newsletter. General tickets will be available from February 16, 2024 at 10:00 am local time.

Tickets for the UK shows are priced at £129.25 for main pitch tickets, £145.75 for front pitch tickets, while seat tickets are priced from £74.25 to £162.25, depending upon the seating category. Ticket prices for the other shows are not available as of the writing of this article. All tickets will be available for purchase from the band's official website or via Ticketmaster.

AC/DC ‘Power UP’ 2024 UK and Europe tour dates and venues

AC/DC released their seventheenth studio album, Power Up, on November 13, 2020. The platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on several major album charts, including Billboard 200 and UK album charts.

The album also received critical acclaim from reviewers and won several awards, including Best Hard Rock Album at the 2020 Metal Storm awards, as well as Rock Album of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

AC/DC is set to perform across UK and Europe with the new album, and the band will bring along Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Matt Laug and Chris Chaney as the core band. Brian Johnson returns to performance for the first time in eight years, with previous hearing issues having forced him to stop performing since 2016.

The full list of dates and venues for the AC/DC Power UP 2024 UK and Europe tour is given below:

May 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena

May 21, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena

May 25, 2024 – Reggio Emilia, Spain at RCF Arena

May 29, 2024 – Seville, Spain at La Cartuja Stadium

June 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena

June 9, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympic Stadium

June 12, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympic Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Dresden, Germany at Messe

June 23, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Letzigrund Stadium

July 3, 2024 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

July 7, 2024 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

July 13, 2024 – Hockenheim, Germany at Ring

July 17, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at Wasen

July 21, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at Old Airport

July 27, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at Zeppelinfield

July 31, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at Messe

August 9, 2024 – Dessel, Belgium Festivalpark Stenehei

August 13, 2024 – Paris, France at Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

August 17, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

AC/DC's upcoming tour will be the first major performance by the band this year. The band last performed at the Power Trip 2023 event alongside Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest, among others.

