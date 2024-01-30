Fish UK and Europe farewell tour 2024-25: Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Fish UK and Europe farewell tour 2024-25 is scheduled to be held from October 2, 2024, to November 3, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and then from February 19, 2025, to March 9, 2025, with a short break in between. The tour, titled The Road To The Isles tour, is set to be the singer's final, farewell tour.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Hamburg, Cologne, and London, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on January 30, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available from February 2, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or via individual venue websites. Interested patrons may also find tickets at ticket vendors like Ticketmaster.

Fish UK and Europe farewell tour 2024-25 dates and venues

Fish elaborated on his farewell UK and Europe tour 2024-2025, stating in his announcement:

"Nominating a tour as a 'farewell tour' has a certain amount of gravitas and I’m so glad that I have managed to bring together a 'best of' line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road."

The full list of dates and venues for the Fish UK and Europe farewell tour 2024-25 is given below:

October 2, 2024 – Dudelange, Luxembourg at Centre Culturel Opderschmelz

October 4, 2024 – Maastricht, Netherlands at Muziekgieterij

October 5, 2024 – Enschede, Netherlands at Muziekcentrum

October 6, 2024 – Oosterpoort, Groningen, Nl

October 8, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vrendenburg

October 9, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vrendenburg

October 10, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

October 11, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Viktoria

October 13, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at Im Wisemaan,

October 15, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Volkhaus

October 16, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Muffathalle

October 17, 2024 – Wien, Austria at Arena

October 19, 2024 – Wroclaw, Poland at A2

October 20, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progeresjam

October 21, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Studio

October 22, 2024 – Gdansk, Poland at Srtary Manez

October 24, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

October 26, 2024 – Trondheim, Norway at Byscenen

October 28, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Pustervik

October 29, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Berns

October 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio

November 1, 2024 – Dresden, Germany at Alter Schlachtof

November 2, 2024 – Karlsruhe, Germany at Tollhaus

November 3, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Metropol

February 19, 2024 – Haddington, UK at Haddington Corn Exchange

February 25, 2025 - Glasgow (Scotland), UK at Glasgow O2 Academy

The singer's current band is comprised of Mickey Simmonds on keyboards, Robin Boult on guitars, and Gavin Griffiths as drummer. Mickey Simmonds is best known for his work with acts like Mike Oldfield, Renaissance, and Camel, among others.

Robin Boult is primarily known for his work as a touring guitarist, playing with acts like Howard Jones, The Freemasons, Phats and Small, and more. Gave Griffith is primarily known for his work as a touring drummer.

Fish is best known for his work with the Marillion, a British rock band which rose to prominence with its third studio album, Misplaced Childhood. In his solo career, Fish rose to prominence with his debut album, Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors.