Tony Orlando Farewell tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

The Tony Orlando Farwell Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 19, 2024, to March 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. As indicated in the name, the tour will be the singer's final, wrapping up a career spanning more than five decades.

Orlando's upcoming tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Las Vegas, Niagra Falls, and Uncasville, was announced via a post on the official website of the singer and later mentioned on his social media.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase on the singer's official website. Depending upon seating choice and venue, the tickets are priced at an average of USD 60. For those interested, tickets are available in limited numbers and are also subject to processing fees and currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Tony Orlando Farwell tour 2024 dates

Tony Orlando will perform across the mainland United States as well as Canada as part of his farewell tour, with the closing performance to be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The singer personally mentioned the venue and his connection with it in a general press statement on Monday, January 15, 2024, stating:

"I am so honored that my last concert will be at my favorite venue on Earth, Mohegan Sun Arena. My relationship with Tom Cantone, the stage crews, and the staff at Mohegan Sun Arena has been flawless."

The singer continued:

"I also want to thank all my friends within the Mohegan Tribe for making me feel like family and for the opportunity to say goodbye. Thank you for making my dreams come true."

Mohegan Sun Arena themselves also elaborated on the upcoming performance, with the President of Sports & Entertainment of the venue, Tom Cantone, stating on the same day in a general press release:

"We are honored that after such a historic entertainment and humanitarian career, Tony Orlando has chosen Mohegan Sun to host his final live performance. It’s now time for us to give him a standing ovation for entertaining over 100,000 fans at Mohegan Sun over the years...as he will be forever part of Mohegan’s entertainment family."

The full list of dates and venues for the Tony Orlando Farewell tour 2024 is given below:

January 19, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at South Point Casino

January 20, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at South Point Casino

January 21, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at South Point Casino

February 27, 2024 — Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada at Fallsview Casino

February 28, 2024 — Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada at Fallsview Casino

March 2, 2024 — Des Plaines, Illinois at Des Plaines Theater

March 3, 2024 — St. Charles, Illinois at The Arcada Theater

March 16, 2024 — Atlantic City, New Jersey at Resorts Casino Hotel

March 22, 2024 — Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

An overview of Tony Orlando's career

Tony Orlando started his career as a solo singer at the age of 16 and had his first chart breakthrough with his single, Halfway to Paradise, which was released in 1961. The single peaked at number 3 on the CHUM Charts.

Orlando had his first album success as part of the band Dawn with the band's debut studio album, Candida. The album, released in November 1970 via Bell, peaked at number 26 on the Canadian album chart.

Tony Orlando and Dawn together had their most successful record project in the form of their third studio album, Tuneweaving, which was released in March 1973. The album peaked at number 30 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 13 on the Norwegian album chart.