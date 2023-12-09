Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, presale, venues and more 

Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to November 23, 2024, in venues across continental South and Latin America, Europe, the UK, and Scotland, respectively. The tour, titled Celebrating Life Through Death, will run for a total of 18 months.
Sepultura announced the new tour, which will feature Jinjer, Obituary, and Jesus Piece, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 8, 2023, stating in their announcement:
"Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death. Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time"
Tickets for the Latin America shows are currently on sale and are priced at an average of $165 to $370, depending upon seating choice and venue. The tickets for the Brazil shows will be available from December 11, 2023, at 12:00 pm local time via Eventim Brasil.
Presale for Ireland shows of the Europe tour will be available from December 11, 2023, via Three+. General tickets for the Ireland shows will be released on December 13, 2023.
General tickets for the rest of the Europe and UK shows will be available on December 11, 2023, at 12:00 pm local time. All presales and tickets for the tour will be available from the official website of the band or via Ticketmaster or Eventim, respectively.
Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024 dates
Sepultura is celebrating their 40th anniversary as well as their farewell next year. The band further elaborated on their upcoming tour and the reasons behind it in their statement, stating that they had had a chance to spread Brazil and its rhythms worldwide to more than 80 countries and their culture, but now was the time to move on.
With our latest studio album Quadra, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell.
Sepultura continued:
And all of you can be a part of it.During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.
The band ended their message by acknowledging their gratitude towards their fans. The full list of dates and venues for the Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024 is given below:
- March 1, 2024 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil at Arena Hall at Colégio Marista Dom Silvério
- March 2, 2024 – Juiz De Fora, Brazil at Estacao Cultural
- March 9, 2024 – Brasilia, Brazil at Arena Lounge
- March 15, 2024 – Uberlandia, Brazil at Castelli
- March 21, 2024 – Porto Allegre, Brazil at Araujo Vianna
- March 22, 2024 – Curitiba, Brazil at Curitiba Live
- March 23, 2024 – Florianopolis, Brazil at Arena Opus
- April 13, 2024 – San Jose, Costa Rica at Pepper Club
- April 14, 024 – Bogota, Columbia at Auditorio Mayor Cun
- April 16, 2024 – Lima, Peru at CCB Barranco
- April 18, 2024 – Quito, Ecuador at The Metal Fest
- April 20, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at The Metal Fest
- April 21, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at El Teatro Flores
- April 22, 2024 – Montevideo, Uruguay at Complejo Sala
- September 6, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Espacounmed
- October 30, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith Paris at La Villette
- October 31, 2024 – Offenbach am Main, Germany at Stadthalle
- November 1, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Edel Optics Arena
- November 2, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium
- November 3, 2024 – Den Bosch, Netherlands at The Rock Circus
- November 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique
- November 6, 2024 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal
- November 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy
- November 9, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia Theatre
- November 10, 2024 – Belfast, UK at Telegraph Building
- November 11, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland Ballroom
- November 12, 2024 – London, UK at Hammersmith Apollo
- November 14, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall
- November 15, 2024 – Ludwigsburg, Germany at MHP Arena
- November 16, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith
- November 17, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra
- November 19, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee
- November 20, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer
- November 21, 2024 – Katowice, Poland at Spodek
- November 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle
- November 23, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Universum
Sepultura is best known for their sixth studio album, Roots, which was released on March 12, 1996. The gold certified album peaked at number 2 on the Austrian album chart and at number 3 on the Brazilian album chart, among others.