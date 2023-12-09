Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, presale, venues and more 

Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to November 23, 2024, in venues across continental South and Latin America, Europe, the UK, and Scotland, respectively. The tour, titled Celebrating Life Through Death, will run for a total of 18 months.

Sepultura announced the new tour, which will feature Jinjer, Obituary, and Jesus Piece, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 8, 2023, stating in their announcement:

"Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death. Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time"

Tickets for the Latin America shows are currently on sale and are priced at an average of $165 to $370, depending upon seating choice and venue. The tickets for the Brazil shows will be available from December 11, 2023, at 12:00 pm local time via Eventim Brasil.

Presale for Ireland shows of the Europe tour will be available from December 11, 2023, via Three+. General tickets for the Ireland shows will be released on December 13, 2023.

General tickets for the rest of the Europe and UK shows will be available on December 11, 2023, at 12:00 pm local time. All presales and tickets for the tour will be available from the official website of the band or via Ticketmaster or Eventim, respectively.

Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024 dates

Sepultura is celebrating their 40th anniversary as well as their farewell next year. The band further elaborated on their upcoming tour and the reasons behind it in their statement, stating that they had had a chance to spread Brazil and its rhythms worldwide to more than 80 countries and their culture, but now was the time to move on.

With our latest studio album Quadra, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell.

Sepultura continued:

And all of you can be a part of it.During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

The band ended their message by acknowledging their gratitude towards their fans. The full list of dates and venues for the Sepultura Farewell Tour 2024 is given below:

March 1, 2024 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil at Arena Hall at Colégio Marista Dom Silvério

March 2, 2024 – Juiz De Fora, Brazil at Estacao Cultural

March 9, 2024 – Brasilia, Brazil at Arena Lounge

March 15, 2024 – Uberlandia, Brazil at Castelli

March 21, 2024 – Porto Allegre, Brazil at Araujo Vianna

March 22, 2024 – Curitiba, Brazil at Curitiba Live

March 23, 2024 – Florianopolis, Brazil at Arena Opus

April 13, 2024 – San Jose, Costa Rica at Pepper Club

April 14, 024 – Bogota, Columbia at Auditorio Mayor Cun

April 16, 2024 – Lima, Peru at CCB Barranco

April 18, 2024 – Quito, Ecuador at The Metal Fest

April 20, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at The Metal Fest

April 21, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at El Teatro Flores

April 22, 2024 – Montevideo, Uruguay at Complejo Sala

September 6, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Espacounmed

October 30, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith Paris at La Villette

October 31, 2024 – Offenbach am Main, Germany at Stadthalle

November 1, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Edel Optics Arena

November 2, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

November 3, 2024 – Den Bosch, Netherlands at The Rock Circus

November 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

November 6, 2024 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal

November 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy

November 9, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia Theatre

November 10, 2024 – Belfast, UK at Telegraph Building

November 11, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland Ballroom

November 12, 2024 – London, UK at Hammersmith Apollo

November 14, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall

November 15, 2024 – Ludwigsburg, Germany at MHP Arena

November 16, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

November 17, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra

November 19, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee

November 20, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

November 21, 2024 – Katowice, Poland at Spodek

November 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

November 23, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Universum

Sepultura is best known for their sixth studio album, Roots, which was released on March 12, 1996. The gold certified album peaked at number 2 on the Austrian album chart and at number 3 on the Brazilian album chart, among others.