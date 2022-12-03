On November 30, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that it had awarded TWICE with an official gold certification for their hit English single, The Feels, which has surpassed over 500,000 units sold.

TWICE became the fourth K-pop group to receive the honor from RIAA after BTS, (G)I-DLE, and BLACKPINK.

Earlier, The Feels earned the recognition of becoming the fastest song by any foreign female artist to be awarded a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for streaming.

ONCE, the fandom of the K-pop group, is now celebrating their first win on social media. They are also talking about the group becoming the most streamed girl group in the U.S. Spotify charts in 2022.

Fans cheer for TWICE as they become the most streamed girl group on U.S. Spotify in 2022

The World Music Awards announced on December 2 that TWICE was the most streamed girl group on U.S. Spotify in 2022.

The group also dominated Japan’s Spotify streams as they are one of the most streamed K-pop girl groups in Japan, snagging the second position.

Fans are also proud of the fact that the group has dominated two of the biggest music markets in the world.

More about The Feels

The Feels was released on October 1, 2021, and is part of the 15th track of the group’s third Korean album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. While releasing their english singles, the group also promoted their songs on different platforms in America.

The group also performed The Feels on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and on the Good Morning America show. The song is only available on the digital version of the album and not in the physical units.

The English remix of The Feels was also released by the group before the commencement of the group's fourth world tour, called III.

Group members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu composed and created the song themselves.

In other news, the teaser for the group's second reality show, TIME TO TWICE, was released on December 2, 2022.

The teaser emphasized the game-oriented theme and how their fans love to watch every member having a leisurely and fun time on the show.

Poll : 0 votes