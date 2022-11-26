TWICE marks 10 million albums sold since debut

JYP Entertainment's TWICE recently achieved another milestone by selling 10 million albums in South Korea.

According to Gaon Album Sales (Circle) chart numbers, as of November 23, 2022, the K-pop girl group has sold a total of 10,010,778 copies with 19 albums they’ve released since their debut in 2015.

TWICE SOCIAL @twicebsocial #TWICE has officially sold more than 10 MILLION copies in South Korea with 19 albums! #TWICE has officially sold more than 10 MILLION copies in South Korea with 19 albums! 💕

This includes the domestic sales of group member Nayeon’s record-breaking solo mini album, IM NAYEON, released in June 2022.

The group's latest album, Between 1&2, also contributed to their success, with 530,000 copies sold in the opening week, currently having surpassed a total of 1 million sales.

The Feels Dance Video hits 100 million views, another achievement for TWICE

TWICE had double the reason to celebrate as the dance video for their first English single, The Feels, hit the 100 million view mark, on November 23, 2022.

This version of the song, which was released on October 3, 2022, marks their second choreography video to reach this milestone. The first was the CRY FOR ME dance video, which was released in 2020.

The leading South Korean girl group now has a total of 20 videos on YouTube with over 100 million views. The group broke its own record of being the female group with the highest number of music videos to achieve that view count.

TWICE eyes global domination with Japanese subunit and upcoming World Tour

Known as the "Nation's Girl Group," TWICE have enjoyed immense popularity in Korea since their debut. However, recent years have also seen a spike in their global popularity.

The talented group's latest album, Between 1&2, created history on global music charts and set the band on a record-breaking spree.

TWICE Charts @TWICE_Charts 'BETWEEN 1&2' by @JYPETWICE has become the best-selling JYP Entertainment girl group album of ALL TIME on the Circle Chart! 'BETWEEN 1&2' by @JYPETWICE has become the best-selling JYP Entertainment girl group album of ALL TIME on the Circle Chart! ❤️ https://t.co/mFsNOF2eiy

With its release, the group recorded its biggest U.S. opening week sales, as it sold a total of 100,000 copies.

Additionally, they became the first female K-pop artist to land two albums in the top three of the Billboard 200. Their latest album also earned the distinction of being the first K-Pop Girl Group Album of 2022 to spend six weeks on the same chart.

The album debuted at No.1 position on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, the Top Current Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart, making it one of their most successful comebacks yet. Additionally, the music video for the title track, Talk That Talk, also surpassed 100 million views within two months of its release.

To capitalize on this surge in popularity, JYP Entertainment recently announced that nonet will be making a comeback in early 2023 followed by the debut of its first subunit in Japan, which is the second largest music market in the world.

AX @dlwlrmaf @JYPETWICE PLEASE ANNOUNCE WORLD TOUR SOON PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE @JYPETWICE PLEASE ANNOUNCE WORLD TOUR SOON PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

The agency is also reportedly preparing a "large-scale” world tour for the nine-member group in 2023, further details of which will soon be revealed.

