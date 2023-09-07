MR. Big 2024 European Farewell tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Popular American rock band MR. Big is getting ready for a final global tour called The BIG Finish Tour. MR. Big band, known for their distinctive rock style, is putting out this tour to wrap up their decades of musical journey with the farewell tour. This decision comes after the band's original drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, passed away from Parkinson's disease in 2018.

MR. Big band members shared their statement on their last farewell tour.

Band member Billy Sheehan started the statement by saying:

"We wanted to do a proper farewell, and this seems like the right way to do it."

Band member Paul Gilbert added:

"We're in the process of making sure we come up with a suitably big entertainment extravaganza to go along with our music. And since our music has resonated so wonderfully in places all over the world, we're going to play in as many of those places as we can."

Band member Martin concluded the statement by stating:

"If we were in the movie business, we'd just put it all up in lights and say, 'Welcome to 'The BIG Finish'!' Seriously, I'm glad we're getting a chance to do it all onstage together as MR. BIG again and raise a flag to everything we've done as a band over the years."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from September 8, 2023, via their official website, www.mrbigsite.com, with ticket prices starting from $59 onwards; however, they could vary for different venues.

Fans can follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

MR. Big European Farewell tour will begin in Köln and end in Luxembourg

MR. Big will kick off the tour with their Köln concert, scheduled to take place on March 17, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Luxembourg on April 15, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 17, 2024 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany

March 19, 2024 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

March 20, 2024 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

March 22, 2024 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

March 23, 2024 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

March 25, 2024 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

March 26, 2024 - Bataclan - Paris, France

March 28, 2024 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

March 30, 2024 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April 1, 2024 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

April 3, 2024 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

April 4, 2024 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

April 6, 2024 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

April 7, 2024 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

April 9, 2024 - Kulturpark - Kosice, Slovakia

April 11, 2024 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

April 12, 2024 - Metropol - Berlin, Germany

April 14, 2024 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

April 15, 2024 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Mr. Big is an American rock band that formed in 1988

Mr. Big is a rock band that formed in the late 1980s. They became well-known for their catchy songs and impressive musicianship. The band's original lineup featured Eric Martin as the lead singer, Paul Gilbert as the guitarist, Billy Sheehan on bass, and Pat Torpey on drums.

In the early '90s, their hit song To Be with You became a worldwide smash. This song propelled them to stardom, and they released successful albums like Lean Into It. Their music is a mix of rock and pop, known for its melodic hooks and powerful guitar solos.

Over the years, they had their ups and downs, including a breakup in 2002. However, they reunited and continued making music, pleasing fans with their signature sound. Sadly, in 2018, the band faced a loss when their drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, passed away.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Big decided to embark on a farewell tour called The BIG Finish to honor their legacy. This tour will take them across the world, showcasing their music from throughout their career.