Dead & Company's 2023 Farewell Tour: Everything you need to know

Dead & Company, the band featuring former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, have announced their farewell tour named, The Final Tour. The 27-date tour shows will kick off on May 19, 2023, at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy. The sale went on- sale for the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10 am local time via TicketMaster, while fans can still grab the tickets of sold-out shows via the secondary platform StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through its StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Dead & Company's Farewell Tour will begin in Los Angeles and end in San Francisco

Dead & Company will kick off the months-long schedule tour with their concert in Los Angeles, scheduled to take place on May 19, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their final concert in San Francisco on July 16, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Dead & Company's tour:

May 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

May 20, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

May 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

May 28, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 30, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

June 01, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 03, 2023 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 05, 2023 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 07, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 09, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 10, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 13, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 15, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizen’s Bank Park

June 17, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 18, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Citi Field

June 22, 2023 - New York, NY - Citi Field

June 24, 2023 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

June 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

June 27, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 01, 2023 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

July 02, 2023 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

July 03, 2023 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

July 07, 2023 - George, WA - The Gorge

July 08, 2023 - George, WA - The Gorge

July 14, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

July 15, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

July 16, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Dead & Company is a Grammy-nominated band formed in 2015

Dead & Company is an American rock band formed in 2015, consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. The band was formed following a series of successful concerts in 2015, and quickly gained popularity among fans of the Grateful Dead.

Dead & Company's debut performance was on October 31, 2015, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They have since gone on to perform numerous shows across the United States.

Despite being a relatively new band, Dead & Company has already received significant recognition for their music. In 2018, they were named Tour of the Year by Pollstar, one of the music industry's leading trade publications. The award was in recognition of their highly successful summer tour, which saw them perform in front of sold-out crowds across the United States.

Dead & Company was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2019 for their live album Playing in the Sand, which was recorded during a four-night run at a resort in Mexico Overall, Dead & Company has quickly established itself as one of the most popular and successful touring bands in the United States. They have built on the legacy and now they are heading to their farewell tour.

