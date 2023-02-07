2023 Grammy Awards: 5 biggest music moments from 2022

The 2023 Grammy Awards were the culmination of various iconic events and moments in the music industry that happened in 2022. These involved not only glory but also downfall.

Be it Justin Bieber prioritizing his mental health or Katie Bush becoming a household name once again after almost four decades, the previous year has given fans plenty to remember.

Let's dive into the 5 biggest music moments from 2022.

Who took the spotlight in the world of music in 2022?

1) The Weeknd said no to the Grammys

Right at the start of the new year, The Weeknd released the dreamy and pensive synth-pop album Dawn.FM, which was destined to be nominated for several Grammys.

However, the artist bluntly boycotted the ceremony because his previous masterpiece After Hours received no nominations the previous year despite having hits like Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears, and Escape from LA.

In keeping with the boycott, there were no traces of his 2022 album at this year's Grammys.

2) Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes prioritizing mental health

2022 saw a number of huge industry names canceling tours and concerns over mental health issues.

One of them was Justin Beiber, who has been battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed.

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson Justin Bieber Postpones Rest of World Tour Until at Least 2023...



"Facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome"...



- BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber Postpones Rest of World Tour Until at Least 2023..."Facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome"...- BANG Showbiz

Shawn Mendes even postponed his world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health.

In an Instagram post, the artist wrote:

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

3) Kate Bush hit No 1 after almost 40 years

Nobody in their wildest dreams expected Kate Bush to surpass Harry Styles in the charts in 2022. Running Up That Hill was featured in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, and that is what changed the music game.

Running Up That Hill topped the UK chart in July and now holds the record, according to the Official Charts Company, for taking the longest period to reach number one. Bush wrote on her website:

"I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all."

4) The passing of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighter's drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away at 50 in March 2022. He was experiencing chest pains and later, an ambulance crew found him unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, during the band's South American tour.

He was declared dead at the scene and the report said that he suffered a "cardiovascular collapse". Millions across the globe were heartbroken as endless tributes poured in for the drummer.

The band canceled all their remaining dates. Except for two tribute gigs, they have yet to play a full show since the tragedy.

5. Beyonce returned to music

Beyonce finally released her seventh solo studio album Renaissance in July 2022. The dance-heavy music album won four awards at the Grammys, making Queen Bey the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time, with a total of 32 awards to her credit.

Fans sent the album to the top of the charts in the US and UK, with the singer confirming she will tour again shortly.

Several key musical moments happened at the 2023 Grammys too, with Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bonnie Raitt, Samara Joy, Taylor Swift, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and many more bagging the prestigious accolade.

