WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania and will be stopping by the legendary Madison Square Garden this weekend before its biggest show of the year. As per the latest reports, 28-year-old Liv Morgan has been added to a major championship bout at the event.

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden for a stacked show on March 12 on the Road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. WrestleMania is already a packed card as the mega event will take place over two nights. Several titles will be defended, including Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

In another title match, Rhea Ripley is set to go up against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. However, The Queen may not be the one to face Ripley at 'Mania as she faces a grueling task ahead of the event.

Flair was scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville at a WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden. According to PWInsider, Liv Morgan has reportedly been added to the match to make it a Triple Threat contest for the title.

The updated card for the show at Madison Square Garden is as follows:

Ronda Rousey returns to Madison Square Garden

Cody Rhodes battles Solo Sikoa

20-man Battle Royal with the winner facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the same night

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE star Liv Morgan explains viral video of her ignoring man at Madison Square Garden

The former SmackDown Women's Champion hilariously went viral recently for seemingly ignoring a man at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The 28-year-old appeared on WWE's The Bump this week and explained that the man talking to her was Senior Vice President of Live Events, Justin Scalise. The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted that she had no idea that they were being filmed and said that Justin was a great sport about the entire thing.

"My phone was just blowing up and I see this footage and I'm like 'Oh my gosh Justin, I am so sorry.' He's been such a great sport about it, but yeah, I don't know. It is the most bizarre and weirdest thing. It was so weird, but let's say I was ignoring him. It is women's history month and we have every single right," added Morgan. [00:52 to 01:19]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows... We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows... 😂#WWETheBump https://t.co/pK22H6sPZF

Morgan had the best year of her WWE career in 2022 and maintained her popularity despite losing the SmackDown Women's Championship. Morgan is currently not booked for WrestleMania, but that could all change soon if she is able to dethrone Charlotte Flair at the Garden.

