"It was so weird" - WWE star Liv Morgan reacts to viral video of her ignoring man at New York Knicks game

A clip of WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan went viral last night for seemingly wanting to be anywhere in the world besides next to a poor fellow who was trying to talk to her.

Liv's popularity has grown tremendously as of late. She had the best year of her career last year as she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time. The 28-year-old is currently not booked for a match at WrestleMania but is still breaking the internet without even trying.

Speaking on this week's WWE's The Bump, Liv explained what happened last night at the New York Knicks basketball game and laughed at how things randomly went viral. She noted that the man talking to her was Senior Vice President of Live Events, Justin Scalise.

"It is so weird to me, like what goes viral and what doesn't. First of all, we had no idea that we were even being filmed. We had no idea that camera was on us, which doesn't excuse anything. That is Justin Scalise who works her for WWE. He is incredible," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:21 to 00:37]

Liv added that she was distracted by the game and apologized to Justin once she realized the footage had gone viral.

"My phone was just blowing up and I see this footage and I'm like 'Oh my gosh Justin, I am so sorry'. He's been such a great sport about it, but yeah, I don't know. It is the most bizarre and weirdest thing. It was so weird, but let's say I was ignoring him. It is women's history month and we have every single right," added Morgan. [From 00:52 to 01:19]

#WWETheBump We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows... We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows... 😂#WWETheBump https://t.co/pK22H6sPZF

Lita wants to face Liv Morgan in a stipulation match in WWE

Lita was also a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump and issued a challenge to Liv Morgan.

The Hall of Famer was asked what type of match she would like to face Liv Morgan in if the possibility ever came up. Lita didn't hesitate and stated that she would like to battle the former SmackDown Women's Champion in a TLC match.

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA LITA VS LIV IN A TLC MATCH IS LITERALLY A DREAM MATCH, BOOK IT ALREADY!! 🫣 LITA VS LIV IN A TLC MATCH IS LITERALLY A DREAM MATCH, BOOK IT ALREADY!! 🫣 https://t.co/PtzLkLa9jN

Lita and Becky Lynch recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championship, and the 47-year-old has vowed to help elevate the division. It will be interesting to see if Liv can find a tag team partner and challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions down the line.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan and Lita battle in a TLC match? Sound off in the comments section below.

