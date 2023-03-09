"I'm so proud"- Liv Morgan reveals she idolized recently returned WWE Hall of Famer growing up

Liv Morgan recently shared that she idolized Lita growing up as a wrestling fan.

The 28-year-old had the best year of her career in 2022 but this year has unfortunately been off to a shaky start. She made it to the final two superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble match but was eventually eliminated by Rhea Ripley. Liv also came up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and was dominated by Ripley on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan praised Hall of Famer Lita and said that she idolized the legend growing up. Lita recently returned to the company and captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Becky Lynch.

"I'm proud to be a woman in WWE. We work for such a great company that allows us, especially now, to just strive and do better. I'm so proud to be here with a woman that I literally idolize so much (Lita). I idolized you growing up so dearly and for you to come back a decade later and win the Tag Team Championships, like better than ever. It is just inspiring. I'm proud of us. I'm proud of this day. I'm just happy and honored," said Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan on how Lita influenced her as a young WWE fan

Liv Morgan continued to heap praise on Lita during this week's episode of The Bump as both superstars were in the studio.

During the interview, Kayla Braxton asked the former SmackDown Women's Champion who she remembered really looking up to as a fan and Liv once again complimented the Hall of Famer.

"It was literally all about Lita. She has influenced me from a very young age, since I was 5 years old. I saw her and was like, 'Wow, that girl could be my best friend'. I saw myself in her so much. There was no one like her at the time. I watched WWE and I was waiting to see myself in someone. And she was the very first person and I just fell in love with you (Lita) the moment that I saw you. So yeah, it was all about Lita to me," added Morgan.

Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus are scheduled to face Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if Liv gets booked for the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

Who would you like to see Liv Morgan face at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes