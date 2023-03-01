Lita joins a very exclusive list of superstars after title win on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to the ring last night on RAW and captured a championship.

She teamed up with Becky Lynch to battle Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley attempted to interfere but Trish Stratus made the save. Stratus was rumored to appear on last week's episode of RAW but creative plans were changed.

The Hall of Famer connected with a Moonsault on IYO SKY for the pinfall victory. The new Women's Tag Team Champions celebrated with Trish Stratus as last night's edition of the red brand went off the air.

WWE Stats on Twitter pointed out that Lita joined a very exclusive list with her title victory last night on RAW. The 47-year-old joins legends Velvet McIntyre and Leilani Kai as the only superstars to have won the original Women's Championship, which was retired in 2010, and a tag team title in the promotion.

"Lita also joined an even more exclusive list: Superstars who held the original @WWE Women's Championship (the one that was retired in 2010) and also held a tag team championship in #WWE.Only 3 Superstars can say they've done it: Velvet McIntyre, Leilani Kai, and [email protected]," tweeted WWE Stats.

Bayley claims WWE RAW star has no friends for relying on Lita

Bayley and Becky Lynch's rivalry on RAW has been quite personal as of late.

The Role Model recently suggested that Seth Rollins only married Becky because he got her pregnant during a promo. She appeared on The Bump and continued to take shots at The Man by claiming she had to rely on legends of the past because she didn't have any friends in the locker room.

"I didn't win because she cheated, it was unfair. She had someone from the freaking past come to help her. Look, I have the future with me (Dakota Kai). I have the future there to help me, I have the future by my side. She had to dig Lita up from the past. Come on, she has no friends! Nobody cares for her because she doesn't care about anybody but herself," said Bayley.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Damage CTRL appears to be far from over. It will be interesting to see if it leads to a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 or if the Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended at the biggest show of the year.

