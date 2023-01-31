Seth Rollins reacts to Bayley's claim that he only married Becky Lynch because she got pregnant

Seth Rollins has finally shared his reaction to Bayley taking a personal shot at Becky Lynch on WWE RAW.

The women shared the ring on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The Role Model didn't hold back and said that Rollins only married Lynch because she got pregnant with the couple's daughter, Roux.

Seth Rollins has now shared a tweet reacting to the events of RAW. He shared a GIF hinting that he doesn't want to get involved in Bayley and Becky Lynch's matters.

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley also shared a throwback picture with Rollins on Twitter to annoy Lynch even more:

How did fans react to Seth Rollins' tweet?

Wrestling Twitter had a field day over Bayley's personal attack on Becky Lynch on RAW. Rollins' tweet received several amusing responses from WWE fans.

Check out some of the reactions below:

riana @banksalorian @WWERollins your wife and bestie are beefing and somehow you end up in the middle of it, love to see it @WWERollins your wife and bestie are beefing and somehow you end up in the middle of it, love to see it

Seth Rollins and Bayley are the best of friends in real life. A while ago, Bayley had nothing but good things to say about Rollins while she was injured. The Role Model said she missed him a lot and heaped praise on him.

Rollins has the utmost respect for Bayley. In 2020, Bayley was the MVP of WWE's weekly shows in the Performance Center. She carried SmackDown on her shoulders for a brief period during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rollins reacted to the same with major praise for her:

"I think it’s no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women’s division just being wide open... Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They’ve filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team Champs and now RAW and SmackDown Champs." [H/T TalkSport]

Becky Lynch will battle Bayley inside a steel cage on next week's WWE RAW. The Man will not hold back one bit after what happened tonight. Rollins will seemingly be keeping a close eye on the match as well.

What was your reaction to Bayley's outrageous comments on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

