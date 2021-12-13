"I miss you, I miss you!"- Former Women's Champion sends heartfelt message to Seth Rollins

Bayley had a sweet reaction to Seth Rollins dropping a message on her Instagram live stream.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently had an Instagram Live session with fans and had various big names as guests, including WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Bayley was checking out fan comments on her live stream when she noticed a familiar face.

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins chimed in with an amusing message for Bayley: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."

The Role Model couldn't control her laughter over the same and proceeded to send a heartfelt message to Rollins. Bayley stated that she misses Rollins and also heaped praise on him.

"Hey Seth! [laughs maniacally] I miss you, I miss you! Oh my god, what a guy, what a guy," said Bayley.

You can head over to the 9:44 mark in the clip embedded below to watch Bayley's reaction.

Bayley and Seth Rollins are incredibly close in real life

Bayley and Seth Rollins are pretty close outside the squared circle. Both superstars have been with WWE for about a decade now. Bayley has previously opened up about how her memorable in-ring classic with Sasha Banks left Rollins in tears.

At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to win the NXT Women's title. Following the match, the duo hugged it out and celebrated with the other two Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

"A lot of people ask that like 'when did you know that everybody was into it?' But I don't know, I was living it second by second. It wasn't until the end of the match, when it was all four of us in the ring, the crowd erupting, that's when I was like 'woah, this is special'. It wasn't even really meant to be. It just happened. Seth Rollins cried. He'll probably be mad that I pointed that out, but he did," said Bayley. [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins was a special guest on Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello" talk show, earlier this year. The two heels gelled quite well and were having a blast, but Cesaro's surprise attack ruined things for them pretty quickly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bayley is currently out of action due to a knee injury. The Role Model recently revealed that she's doing well, but refused to disclose her return date.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Alan John