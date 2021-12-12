Bayley gives major update on her knee injury

Bayley provided an update on her knee injury during her latest Instagram Live stream.

Back in July, WWE Superstar Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the Performance Center. The injury took her out of action for nine months. It's been about five months since Bayley got injured, and 'The Role Model' has now shared an update on her injury.

While chatting with her fans on IG Live, Bayley answered a bunch of questions. Here's what Bayley had to say in response to fans asking her about her return:

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

Bayley has been quite active on social media during her in-ring absence

Bayley hasn't stepped away from wrestling Twitter during her break from the squared circle. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been throwing down challenges one after the other, to a long list of WWE Superstars. A short while ago, Bayley sent a warning to Natalya, making it clear that she's coming for her.

Before targeting Natalya, Bayley sent an in-character message to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and current RAW Superstar Liv Morgan. If we go even further back, Bayley tweeted out a message to Carmella, telling her that she will take her titles upon her return.

Bayley is one of the biggest female superstars of the modern era. She has done it all in the ring and still has a lot left in the tank. Many of her fans are rooting for her to make a triumphant return at the 2022 Royal Rumble event and win it all.

Would you like to see Bayley make her return at the annual free-for-all and punch her ticket to a Women's title match at WrestleMania 38?

