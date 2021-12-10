“Coming for your a**”- Injured WWE Superstar sends warning to Natalya

Former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, may have to look out as WWE's self-proclaimed "role model," Bayley has made it clear on Twitter that she is coming after her.

WWE Superstar Natalya made history last month by being recognized for racking up her 500th victory ahead of Survivor Series 2021 and setting the record for the most pay-per-view appearances (female) with 68.

Natalya's nearly 15-year-long WWE career has undoubtedly been historic, standing as a pillar of women's wrestling for the company. Earlier today, she retweeted a post that celebrated her historic milestone, adding an inspirational quote:

"keep reaching for the stars, you might just land on the moon" - Natayla tweeted.

Alongside her, WWE's Four Horsewomen - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley - made the top 5 list. While Banks congratulated the Queen of Harts for her achievement, Bayley took a much different approach.

She called out Natayla and made her aware that she was on her radar. Bayley's words were short but to the point. She simply said that she was "coming for" the WWE veteran.

"@NatbyNature Coming for your a**" - Bayley, Twitter

While Bayley did not expand on her motivations for targeting Natalya, one could assume that her goal is to overtake the former Women's Champion on the all-time pay-per-view appearance list.

Natalya praised Bayley for her backstage attitude during WWE's Thunder Dome Era

However, Natalya only had praise for Bayley. In July, she spoke on an episode of The InSide Kradle, where she discussed various topics, including what it was like working in WWE's 'Thunder Dome.'

During her interview, Natalya stated that Bayley's attitude made work a joy during the pandemic. Furthermore, the 'Role Model' helped push people in the locker room to try new things and make the best of the situation:

"She really made work better. She made work better for everyone and she was just such a rock star during the ThunderDome Era... Even though she played the role of a bad girl on TV, she just made everything fun. She reminded all of us that... we may not have all the resources that we want, because we don't have our audience right in front of us, but let's interact with each other. Let's yell at Michael Cole. Let's be silly. Let's be goofy. Let's turn it up. Let's just make the best out of this. So she's truly been an inspiration to myself and so many others at work," Said Natalya

Would you be interested in seeing Natalya face Bayley when the latter returns from her injury? When do you think Bayley will come back to WWE? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and more in the comment section below!

Edited by Angana Roy