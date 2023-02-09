"She has no friends!" - Bayley takes a shot at 36-year-old WWE RAW star

Bayley and Becky Lynch finally met in a Steel Cage match in the main event of last night's WWE RAW.

The two were originally supposed to have the match at WWE RAW XXX, but Damage CTRL attacked Becky before the bell. Last night on the red brand, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tried to attack Lynch once again, but Lita made her shocking return. The WWE Hall of Famer fought off the Women's Tag Team Champions as Becky planted Bayley with a Manhandle Slam for the pinfall victory.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damage CTRL laughed at Becky Lynch for having to bring people back from the past to help her. Bayley suggested that The Man didn't have any friends backstage, which is why she had to call Lita.

"I didn't win because she cheated, it was unfair. She had someone from the freaking past come to help her. Look, I have the future with me (Dakota Kai). I have the future there to help me, I have the future by my side. She had to dig Lita up from the past. Come on, she has no friends! Nobody cares for her because she doesn't care about anybody but herself," said Bayley.

Bayley makes rivalry with Becky Lynch personal on WWE RAW

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley has been going on for some time now.

Becky returned from injury at Survivor Series WarGames as the final member of Bianca Belair's team. The Man guided The EST's squad to victory over Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's WarGames match, but The Role Model hasn't let it go.

Last week on RAW, The Role Model took the rivalry to a personal level. The 33-year-old suggested that the only reason Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch was because she got pregnant. The insult went viral and added a ton of momentum to the Steel Cage match last night on RAW.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL appears to be just getting started. It will be interesting to see if Lita and Becky challenge the group for the Women's Tag Team Championships in the near future. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY haven't had any title challengers since December 2022.

There are also reports that another Hall of Famer could be on her way back to join Lynch and Lita to challenge Damage CTRL in a 3-woman tag team match at Elimination Chamber. Find out more HERE.

Would you like to see Becky and Lita as the Women's Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes