Bayley shares video of Seth Rollins calling her "my girl" ahead of match with Becky Lynch

Multi-time women's champion Bayley has been a thorn in the side of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch over the last week. The Role Model recently shared a video of Seth Rollins calling her "my girl" in an attempt to play mind games with Lynch.

This first started ever since she called the two out on RAW, saying that Rollins only married Lynch because he "knocked her up." Since then, she has gone on to indicate that there is something more than friendship between her and Rollins, sharing old photos and videos of the two of them, where Rollins appears quite affectionate.

Earlier in the day, Bayley had shared a video of Rollins giving her a shoutout in response to a WWE tweet looking back on her rivalry with Becky Lynch.

One fan tweeted about how Becky Lynch was set to make history by being the first woman to compete in a steel cage match on WWE RAW, SmackDown, as well as a premium live event, Lynch retweeted it. The Damage CTRL leader cropped the previous video and cut it down to just Seth Rollins saying, "shoutout to my girl, Bayley!" She then replied with the video on Lynch's tweet.

The former Hugger has continued to needle Lynch with her real-life husband for quite some time now, and it almost seems to be turning into a storyline. It remains to be seen whether this actually becomes part of the story or not and if Rollins gets involved in the feud on-screen.

Bayley and Becky Lynch are about to compete inside a steel cage on RAW

The Damage CTRL leader's mind games with Lynch appear to continue as she heads towards the match inside the steel cage.

The two were initially supposed to face each other inside the cage on the RAW XXX episode, but thanks to an attack by Damage CTRL before the match, the match was called off.

Lynch will be itching to get her hands on her opponent in the match, as there has been no love lost between the two in recent weeks.

