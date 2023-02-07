Becky Lynch comments on making history ahead of tonight's WWE RAW

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently commented ahead of her history-making match against Bayley on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Lynch has become one of WWE's biggest superstars over the last few years, winning over the hearts of the fanbase with her witty persona and hard-hitting in-ring style. She is already in the record books for being one of the first women to ever headline WrestleMania, an accolade she shares with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Now, Lynch will be in the record books once again. One fan on Twitter pointed out that the multi-time champion will be the first woman in WWE to have wrestled in a cage match on RAW, SmackDown, and a premium live event.

Responding to the tweet, Lynch called herself a "history maker."

You can check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to wrestle in a steel cage match at RAW XXX

The steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was originally supposed to take place at the RAW 30th Anniversary event. However, due to some time constraints, they were only able to shoot an angle, and the actual matchup never happened.

The Damage CTRL leader and The Man have quite the rivalry, which even dates back to their time together in NXT. Bayley eliminated Lynch in the Royal Rumble matchup, throwing more fuel into the fire of what has been an intense rivalry for both women. Regardless of who wins, both seem prepared to go to war.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



No more games.



Tomorrow, I show you and every other doubter out there that I’m still the top of the mountain. Nowhere to run anymore.No more games.Tomorrow, I show you and every other doubter out there that I’m still the top of the mountain. #WWERAW Nowhere to run anymore. No more games. Tomorrow, I show you and every other doubter out there that I’m still the top of the mountain. #WWERAW https://t.co/IptAR56ON6

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious from the heated rivalry. Bayley made headlines last week after she told The Man during a promo that Seth Rollins only married her because he "knocked her up."

Who do you think will win tonight's steel cage match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes