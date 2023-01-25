WWE nixed huge plans for Becky Lynch on RAW XXX - Reports

Becky Lynch has established herself as one of the faces of the women's division in the company. However, even The Man was unable to save her match with Bayley which was cut short on RAW last night. According to a recent report, WWE had huge plans for Big Time Becks.

Last year, Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch, taking her off television after her loss to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. In November, she made a miraculous return to the company and joined Team Belair for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Bayley and Lynch continued their feud even after the premium live event on the red brand. According to a new report from PWInsider, The Man was scheduled to win the Steel Cage match against Bayley before the match was cut short and scrapped. Check it out:

“The steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley did not go as envisioned on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The original plan was for Becky to win and then be beaten down by Damage CTRL.”

It will be interesting to see if WWE allows the two to ultimately have the match at the Royal Rumble premium live event or a future episode of RAW.

Bayley reveals why she attacked Becky Lynch on WWE RAW XXX

Last year, Bayley returned to the company after being on hiatus due to an injury for over a year. Upon her return, she immediately targeted Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on the blue brand with her newly formed stable Damage CTRL.

She failed to beat Bianca Belair on countless occasions and focused her attention on The Man. She attacked Lynch last night, before they could start the Steel Cage match. Later, she explained her actions to the WWE Universe:

"I was supposed to be in a cage match because that's what Becky wanted? Am I supposed to do whatever Becky wants? No, I have a mind of my own, Dakota has a mind of her own, IYO has a mind of her own, we don't have to listen to anybody. We are called Damage CTRL, which means we are in control, okay? Becky doesn't tell me what to do or when to do it or where to be or when I'm gonna put my body on the line for this kind of match," said Bayley. (0:09-0:32)

It will be interesting to see what happens next between The Man and The Role Model on the red brand.

Do you want to see Lynch vs Bayley inside a Steel Cage? Sound off in the comment section below.

