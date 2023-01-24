Bayley explains why Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch on RAW XXX causing the Steel Cage match to be canceled 

Bayley has explained why she and Dakota Kai & IYO SKY attacked Becky Lynch on RAW XXX this week before the scheduled Steel Cage match.

The Role Model and The Man were set to collide inside the steel structure, but the bout was called off after Damage CTRL locked the cage and assaulted the former RAW Women's Champion in a three-on-one attack in the ring. This left many fans disappointed, as they were excited about the match.

Speaking to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Bayley stated that she attacked Becky Lynch because she didn't want to do everything The Man wanted her to do.

"I was supposed to be in a cage match because that's what Becky wanted? Am I supposed to do whatever Becky wants? No, I have a mind of my own, Dakota has a mind of her own, IYO has a mind of her own, we don't have to listen to anybody. We are called Damage CTRL, which means we are in control, okay? Becky doesn't tell me what to do or when to do it or where to be or when I'm gonna put my body on the line for this kind of match," said Bayley. (0:09-0:32)

If you're interested in sports betting, the Philadelphia Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Are you a fan of The Man? Click to shop for official Becky Lynch merchandise!

Bayley wasn't afraid to face Becky Lynch at RAW XXX

This week's edition of the red brand was very newsworthy, as it featured many legends and special moments. This was going to be the first Steel Cage match involving women in over a decade, but it didn't happen.

In the same interview, The Role Model affirmed that she wasn't scared of wrestling Becky Lynch inside the Steel Cage.

"I'll tell you right now I was not afraid, I was smart. I'm smarter than Becky, I'm quicker than Becky, I'm more consistent than Becky, I'm a bigger star than Becky, I am the ultra superstar. And it's RAW XXX so why go out there and hurt ourselves when we can enjoy the show, am I right?" she said. (0:37-0:55)

The Women's Royal Rumble match is set to take place this Saturday night. It'll be interesting to see whether Bayley and Becky Lynch compete in the bout.

Were you disappointed that the Steel Cage match was canceled? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes