8-time Champion reportedly set to return on RAW next week ahead of expected match at WWE Elimination Chamber 

After the WWE return of Lita last night on RAW, new reports have emerged indicating that her fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus may soon be on her way back into the ring.

During the main event of RAW, Becky Lynch looked down and out against Bayley and her teammates from Damage CTRL, until her former rival Lita emerged to make the save.

Currently, the numbers game is still in favor of Bayley's faction, therefore, WRKD Wrestling has reported that Trish Stratus may be brought in to level the playing field.

"Expect Lita tonight. Trish next week. Becky/Trish/Lita against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber."

Trish Stratus' last match in WWE took place at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost a hard-fought match against the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

WWE Hall of Famer on Lita and Trish Stratus returning

While many fans will be happy to see Team Bestie on their screens again, there are some who feel that other top female stars of the past are not getting the same level of respect.

Speaking on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former Women's Champion Alundra Blayze (a.k.a Madusa) stated that she would like to see other female legends return as opposed to Trish and Lita.

"Who do we always see come back? It's always Lita and Trish [Stratus]. I'm pretty burnt out over them. I think [Trish and Lita] are great, but there were women before [them], and I'm right here!" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out the full interview below:

Between them, Lita and Trish Stratus have won 11 Women's Championships and are arguably the biggest role models for modern stars such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Moné (a.k.a. Sasha Banks).

Who is the greatest female WWE star of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

