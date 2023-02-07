Create

"Return of the century" - WWE fans go wild as Lita makes surprise comeback on RAW to help Becky Lynch in Steel Cage match

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Feb 07, 2023 17:10 IST
Lita surprised everyone with her epic appearance on WWE RAW this week

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a surprise return during the brutal main event of this week's show, and Twitter exploded in response.

Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to lock horns in a Steel Cage match at RAW XXX two weeks ago. However, the match was canceled after Bayley teamed up with Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to ruthlessly attack The Man, leaving her unfit to compete inside the monstrous structure.

The following week, Bayley took personal shots at Becky Lynch, claiming Seth Rollins only married her because he got her pregnant. The Role Model continued to use her bond with The Architect to get under Becky's skin, and the latter responded with vicious attacks on Damage CTRL members to get a rematch.

Fast forward to tonight, Becky Lynch and Bayley locked horns in a brutal match inside the Steel Cage. They took turns dominating the match, but external help from Kai and SKY allowed Bayley to gain complete control toward the end.

Just when The Man seemed helpless against the numbers' advantage, Hall of Famer Lita walked out to a massive pop. She immediately attacked IYO SKY with a Twist of Fate to take her out of the equation. Lita then started moving towards an injured Dakota Kai at ringside and hit Bayley with the Steel Cage's door.

Becky Lynch capitalized on the moment and hit Bayley with the Manhandle Slam to seal her victory. WWE fans were thrilled to see The Man pick up a win, but Lita's return turned out to be the best part of the segment.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to celebrate the legendary star's return on RAW, and here are some of the best reactions:

What happened after WWE RAW went off the air?

Lita immediately rushed inside the Steel Cage to congratulate Becky on her big win in the main event. Fans rose to their feet as the two superstars celebrated even after the show went off the air.

Interestingly, Lita's last WWE appearance was at Elimination Chamber 2022, where she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Although she couldn't dethrone the man, the Hall of Famer was wildly over with the crowd, and things hadn't changed in the last year.

Lita's interference in the main event could lead to a feud between her and Damage CTRL. While it is expected that Becky Lynch will have her back, a six-woman tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber leaves room for another epic return. After all, the premium live event is scheduled to take place in Canada — the home of Lita's friend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Would you like to see a dream tag match between the women? Sound off in the comments below.

