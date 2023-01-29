Which WWE Royal Rumble record did Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan break?

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble exceeded expectations and so did Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Together, the former tag team partners, broke a staggering record previously held by Bianca Belair.

Ripley and Morgan survived till the end in the Women's Royal Rumble. The Eradicator ultimately became the fourth person in the history of the Rumble to start as No.1 and finish as the winner. In the claims, she eliminated Asuka and Morgan to add to her long list of eliminations.

Recently, in the Men's Royal Rumble, Gunther broke Rey Mysterio's decade-long record. A similar record is now shared by Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in the Women's division. Both superstars now hold the record for the longest time spent in a single Women's Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan lasted 1 hour 1 minute and 3 seconds to break the record previously held by Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE lasted 57 minutes and 10 seconds in the 2021 edition of the Rumble, winning the match by eliminating Rhea Ripley. The third-best record also belongs to Belair, as she lasted over 47 minutes last year.

WWE has subtly connected Ripley and Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen whether the Judgment Day member will rekindle past rivalries to pursue the RAW Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley also holds the record for the fastest elimination in the Women's Royal Rumble

The Eradicator was the star of the show in the Alamodome. Despite being Speared by Beth Phoenix prior to her Women's Rumble match, she went on to win the multi-superstar showdown. Thus, Rioley set a historic record.

Entering at No. 30, Nia Jax's rampage came to an end via a Riptide by Rhea. A similar fate was shared by Chelsea Green, who returned to WWE after two years. The No. 20 entry was stopped in her tracks by Ripley, who eliminated the former NXT star in five seconds with a clothesline.

The overall record for the fastest elimination is held by Kane. He eliminated Santino Marella in 1.9 seconds during the 2009 match, a feat which may not be broken anytime soon.

