WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Which returning star did Rhea Ripley eliminate in five seconds?

Rhea Ripley made history today at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. Now holding the record for the fastest elimination in the Women's Rumble Match, The Eradicator took down a returning talent in a mere five seconds.

Ripley started as No.1. and went on to finish the match. She is the fourth person to achieve such a feat. In the climax, Ripley eliminated Asuka and Liv Morgan to book her ticket to WrestleMania Hollywood. Her list of eliminations also includes the returning Nia Jax, having planted a Riptide on her before allying with others to throw Jax over the top rope.

However, the most memorable elimination under Ripley's name occurred mid-way during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 proceedings. Entering the match at No. 20, Chelsea Green was eliminated by Rhea Ripley in just a few seconds that stopped her momentum altogether.

Formerly a part of the SmackDown roster, Green was released in April 2021 as part of the budget cuts. She had a prolonged battle with wrist injuries to add to her misery. Following her exit from the Stamford-based promotion, Chelsea Green took to Ring of Honor and the indies.

It wasn't until her surprise entry at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and equally surprise elimination. A feud could be in the making for Chelsea Green after being handled disgracefully by Rhea Ripley.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Rhea Ripley may finally have the rematch with Bianca Belair she has been waiting for

Last year, Rhea Ripley earned the opportunity to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. However, she was replaced by Carmella after suffering a nasty brain injury. It took several months for The Eradicator to recover and her story with Belair was seemingly forgotten.

This may not be the case this time. A mainstay of the RAW brand, Ripley is expected to challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. The EST of WWE recently defeated Alexa Bliss to continue her 250+ days championship run.

Ripley's other option is Charlotte Flair. Now the SmackDown Women's Champion, it was The Nature Girl who dethroned Rhea back at Money in the Bank 2021. Both stars have a history but the general hype is around the Belair-Ripley showdown.

