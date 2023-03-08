Meet WWE star Liv Morgan: The woman who went viral at the Knicks game

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was recently spotted attending an NBA game. This time of year, fans will be able to spot many WWE Superstars turning up at various events or appearing on different programs to promote WrestleMania.

Morgan attended a New York Knicks game tonight and was spotted on screen by the camera crew. The commentators brought up the Road to WrestleMania by promoting the premium live event during a break in the game.

KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS

However, she's now trending thanks to this appearance and this tweet by Knicks Nation. In what seems like a pretty awkward situation, the former SmackDown Women's Champion seems to be more focused on the game than whatever this conversation happened to entail.

The WWE Superstar went on to thank the New York Knicks for welcoming her, as well as presenting her with a custom jersey with her name on it. Morgan eventually responded to the tweet, laughing at the entire situation.

Who is WWE Superstar Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan has been with WWE since 2014, when she debuted on the NXT brand. In her eight-year run with the company, the 28-year-old has been involved in several high-profile matches with some of the best wrestlers in the world.

After three years in NXT, Morgan joined Ruby Soho (then Ruby Riott) and Sarah Logan to form Riott Squad. The trio were together for two years as an antagonistic group, but Morgan would turn babyface when she was drafted from RAW to SmackDown.

It took some time for Morgan to find her place in WWE as a solo act. She started a feud with Lana after claiming to be her lover and soon after found herself in a feud with former ally Ruby Riott.

They would eventually reunite as a team, but their second run as The Riott Squad ended when Ruby was released in 2021. Morgan would fail to win the Money in the Bank ladder match that year but would win the bout in 2022. With that victory, Morgan cashed in on a title shot on then SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

A former SmackDown Women's Champion, Morgan has beaten the likes of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, and more during her time in WWE.

She most recently competed in the Elimination Chamber to determine Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship contender at WrestleMania39. However, she was eliminated by Natalya and the eventual winner Asuka.

