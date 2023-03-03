Sonya Deville's status for upcoming WWE shows after arrest - Reports

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sonya Deville was arrested on February 19, 2023, in New Jersey for carrying a firearm in her car.

Despite the incident, she is scheduled to appear on upcoming WWE shows and won't be taken off the road. According to a report from PWInsider, the 29-year-old is expected to make appearances for the company.

The report also noted that there is no heat on Deville regarding her arrest. WWE was aware that she was carrying a firearm after a stalker tracked down her home and broke in several years ago.

Deville didn't carry the gun freely, rather it was locked inside the glove department of her car. She is slated to appear in court later this month. The Atlantic City Police Department also issued a statement on the incident:

On February 19, 2023, patrol units were called to the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa for a report of a valet employee discovering a handgun in a vehicle that had been valet parked. Responding officers arrived to find the owner of the vehicle, Daria Berenato, on scene and cooperating with security. Berenato admitted to being the owner of the handgun and provided responding officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey. Berenato was taken into custody without incident and released on a summons pending a future court date. ARRESTED: Daria Berenato, 29, of [Removed by PWInsider for obvious reasons], FL. CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon. [H/T: PWInsider]

Sonya Deville is advertised to face Charlotte Flair at the Madison Square Garden

Sonya Deville is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at an upcoming WWE show at Madison Square Garden.

MSG @TheGarden BREAKING Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the



🎟️: BREAKINGCharlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the @WWE Road to #WrestleMania at MSG on Mar 12!🎟️: go.msg.com/RoadtoWrestleM… 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the @WWE Road to #WrestleMania at MSG on Mar 12!🎟️: go.msg.com/RoadtoWrestleM… https://t.co/7xwKaFiorM

Deville, who has unsuccessfully challenged for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the past, will aim to dethrone The Queen on March 12th.

A win for the 29-year-old will replace the WrestleMania 39 match between Flair and #1 contender, Rhea Ripley. Instead, The Eradicator would face Sonya Deville at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes