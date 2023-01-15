American singer-songwriter Madonna is reportedly set to hit the road this year. The 64-year-old songstress is planning a tour for her 40th anniversary with her longtime concert promotion partner and producer Live Nation and music manager Guy Oseary.

Madge, as the artist is popularly called, will perform several hits from her career during her 40th anniversary tour. This will also be her first career retrospective tour, wherein she will perform music from her catalog, right from her 1983 self-titled debut album, to her most recent album, 2019’s Madame X.

She recently released a career-spanning compilation album titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The collection was touted as celebrating a historic milestone. The 50-track collection included remixes of her chart-topping dance hits that have been played at clubs worldwide for four decades.

Madonna’s website noted that her recent 50-track collection included a selection of rare remix recordings, with over 20 tracks being officially released for the first time or making their commercial or digital debut.

Madonna likely to perform her catalog spanning four decades at her 40th anniversary tour

Although there is no official confirmation of the artist going on tour, several reports suggest that Madonna’s anniversary tour will feature a compilation of her hits spanning the four decades of her career. The singer is likely to perform at the O2 in London.

"It's going to be the biggest tour she's ever done," one executive familiar with her plans tells the outlet.

Billboard quoted an executive familiar with the artist's plans saying:

“It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done.”

The source further told the publication that the tour will include both stadium and arena dates with over-the-top production.

In addition to her Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the Material Girl singer released an abridged 16-track version titled Finally Enough Love. The collection was said to feature an extensive series of catalog releases across her groundbreaking career.

Madonna is also said to be working on her biopic as a director and co-writer. As per Elle, Julia Garner is set to step into the singer’s shoes for her biopic.

In a press release, she said:

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Madonna referred to previous movies made about her life and said they were “hideous, superficial crap." In a 2021 interview with Jimmy Fallon, she emphasized taking the reins for her biopic as a director. She noted:

“The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

In recent times, the singer has also collaborated with Beyonce on her hit single Break My Soul.

The last time Madge was on tour was in 2019 for her fourteenth studio album, Madame X. Even though the tour grossed over $36.4 million, it was heavily criticized among some attendees due to its delayed start. One fan even went as far as to file a class action lawsuit against the singer. Madonna also suffered knee injuries during the tour that led to the cancelation of various tour dates.

