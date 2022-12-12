Biopics 2022: 7 best films based on real personalities

Biopics have undoubtedly become one of the most popular genres in the world of cinema in the last couple of years and have a separate fan base of their own. One of the main reasons why the genre has gained immense popularity is because it offers the audience insight into the life of an interesting or inspiring icon.

It is safe to say that 2022 witnessed some of the major biopics being produced. From Ana de Armas' Blonde to Austin Butler's Elvis, this has been a great year for some arresting and moving biopics that are bound to take viewers on an exhilarating and emotionally-heavy journey.

With the year coming to an end, let's dive right in and take a closer look at some of the best biopics of 2022.

Take a closer look at 7 top 2022 biopics

1) Blonde

Blonde is a critically acclaimed and highly consuming biographical movie based on the life of the iconic 1950s - 1960s actress Marilyn Monroe. The biopic was released in United States theaters on September 16, 2022. The movie made its arrival on the popular streaming platform Netflix on September 28.

The movie has gained a lot of popularity ever since it was launched on Netflix, due to its highly fascinating storyline and exceptional performance by the lead actress Ana de Armas, who plays the titular role of Marilyn Monroe.

Apart from Armas, the promising lead cast list for the movie also included Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Xavier Samuel as Charlie Chaplin. Blonde is currently streaming on Netflix.

2) Elvis

Elvis, one of the most highly awaited 2022 biopics, was released on June 24, 2022, in theaters across the United States. The movie chronicles the incredibly fascinating life journey of the beloved actor and rock and roll singer Elvis Presley.

Baz Luhrmann, Craig Pearce, Sam Bromell, and Jeremy Doner served as the screenplay writers for the movie, while Baz Luhrmann acted as the director for the biopic.

Ever since the movie's release, it has received quite a lot of positive responses from both the critics and the viewers for its outstanding direction and engaging performance by the lead actor Austin Butler, who portrays the main character Elvis Presley.

3) Till

Among the many biopics released in 2022, Till is a highly thought-provoking and moving biographical movie based on Mamie Till-Bradley's true story. The story dates back to 1955. Mamie Till-Bradley was an activist and educator who fought for justice after the heart-wrenching murder of Emmett, her 14-year-old teenage son.

Keith Beauchamp, Michael Reilly, and Chinonye Chukwu served as writers for the biopic, while Chinonye Chukwu was also the director of the movie. Danielle Deadwyler portrayed the lead character Mamie Till in the inspiring film.

The movie received immense critical praise for its captivating storyline, direction, and acting performances by the lead actors of the film, especially Danielle Deadwyler.

4) The Swimmers

The Swimmers is one of the most immersing biopics that depicts the inspiring story of Yusra Mardini, a young Olympian refugee. The movie was released in limited theaters on November 11, 2022, and made its debut exclusively on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

Sally El Hosaini and Jack Thorne acted as screenplay writers for the movie, while Sally El Hosaini also served as the director for the brand-new biopic movie.

The movie began to receive a lot of positive reviews from both the audience and the critics for its fascinating and riveting storyline and heartfelt acting performances. The lead cast members of the movie included Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini, Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, Matthias Schweighöfer as Sven, Ahmed Malek as Nizar, James Krishna Floyd as Emad, and more.

The Swimmers is currently streaming on Netflix.

5) Devotion

Devotion is a highly intriguing and engaging biographical movie that has been gleaned from American author Adam Makos' highly popular novel, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice. The film is based on the true story of two naval officers, Tom Hudner and Jesse Brown, during the Korean War.

The movie premiered in theaters in the United States on November 23, 2022. Since then, it has been getting quite a positive response for its gripping storyline, remarkable cinematography, and acting by the lead cast members, including Jonathan Majors as Ensign Jesse Brown, Christina Jackson as Daisy Brown, and Glen Powell as Lieutenant Tom Hudner.

The screenplay for the movie was written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart, while J. D. Dillard served as the director of the movie.

6) Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its arrival on November 4, 2022, exclusively on The Roku Channel. The movie has been inspired by the life and career of Yankovic, who was a famous parody songwriter and accordionist.

Al Yankovic himself served as the screenplay writer for the movie, along with Eric Appel, who directed the film. The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role as Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The movie received a lot of critical praise for its humorously woven arresting storyline and outstanding acting performance by Radcliffe. It was one of the much-loved biopics of 2022.

7) She Said

She Said is a powerful and inspiring biopic drama movie that made its debut in theaters in the United States on November 18, 2022. The movie chronicles the arresting story of two reporters, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who went on to expose Harvey Weinstein's history of s*xual misconduct and abuse against women.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz acted as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Maria Schrader served as the director for the film.

Carey Mulligan played the lead role of Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan portrayed the lead character Jodi Kantor. Their performances in the movie are absolutely remarkable. The movie received highly positive responses from critics and the audience for its storyline and performances by the lead cast.

Without a shred of doubt, these riveting 2022 biopics are a must-watch for lovers of the genre.

