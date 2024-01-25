How long did Wolfgang Van Halen play for his father's band? Details explored as David Lee Roth fires shots at bassist 

Wolfgang Van Halen has recently been the target of some harsh criticism by former Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth. Wolfgang Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist, and creator of the band Van Halen.

The band disbanded after the passing of Eddie Van Halen back in 2020. Wolfgang joined the lauded heavy metal band in 2006, replacing bassist Michael Anthony (who had been with the band since 1974).

David Lee Roth posted a voice clip on YouTube on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, where he took a dig at Wolfgang. David Lee Roth accused Wolfgang of unpleasant behavior and poor decisions when the band used to tour together. He said,

"This f—in kid, he’s complaining the entire tour like I’m not paying enough attention to him on stage. He’s complaining to everybody around me – the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady – Dave’s not paying enough attention to me."

With Roth launching a verbal assault on Eddie Van Halen's son, here is looking back at the years Wolfgang spent as a member of his father's band, Van Halen.

How long did Wolfgang Van Halen spend as a member of the heavy metal band Van Halen?

Wolfgang Van Halen (L) and David Lee Roth (R) at a rehearsal (image via Getty)

Wolfgang Van Halen is Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli's only son. He was born in 1991 to a former couple, who were wed from 1981 until 2007, and they proceeded to co-parent him following their divorce.

Wolfgang is a skilled musician who aims to continue his father's musical legacy. Wolfgang, a gifted bassist, started playing with Van Halen at fifteen. He was a member of the legendary band Van Halen between 2006 and 2020 (when the group broke up after Eddie's passing). After playing with his Hall of Fame rocker father in Van Halen for 14 years, he currently fronts Mammoth WVH, a one-person rock band he founded in 2020.

While Wolfgang recorded only one studio album titled A Different Kind of Truth with Van Halen in 2011, he spent most of his time touring with the band while he was a member.

Wolfgang's first single, Distance, was released in 2020, shortly after Eddie Van Halen died. Wolfgang wrote the song inspired by his father and his struggle with various health issues in the latter stages of his life. The song was later nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and it peaked at No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Radio Charts.

What did David Lee Roth say about Wolfgang Van Halen?

There has always been a lack of harmony within Van Halen, including the former frontman David Lee Roth quitting the band twice. In his recent YouTube video, Roth mocked Wolfgang and called him a product of nepotism.

Roth makes fun of Wolfgang for allegedly saying that the singer neglected to give him enough attention while performing, and he says the bassist exacted revenge on Roth by ejecting a lady from two of Van Halen's shows.

According to Roth, Wolfgang thought the woman sitting on the side of the stage was Roth's girlfriend. However, it turned out that she was the tour's accountant responsible for payroll, and the Van Halen family had somehow forgotten to obtain her complimentary tickets.

Wolfgang Van Halen has yet to comment on David Lee Roth's rant against him, and it is unknown what might have ticked off the former Van Halen frontman to take such a dig at Wolfgang.

