Wolfgang Van Halen's net worth: Fortune explored as the musician gets married to Andraia Allsop

On October 15, 2023, Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop exchanged vows in a ceremony that was conducted at their Los Angeles home. People magazine revealed that the wedding was attended by around 90 people. Wolfgang has been a member of different bands and his net worth is $20 million.

While speaking to People, Wolfgang and Andraia said that the wedding was an attempt to bring their close friends and family to one place. Allsop said that the last few years have not been easy for anyone and they planned the wedding as a "celebration" for those who are close to them.

The pair got engaged in July last year and they have been romantically linked since 2015.

Wolfgang Van Halen has earned a lot from his career in the music industry

Wolfgang Van Halen has pursued a successful career as a musician for a long time. His association with his father's band has made him a popular face among the public and equally contributed to his net worth, which is $20 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Wolfgang trained himself in different musical instruments at a very early age. He then joined his father Eddie Van Halen's rock band, Van Halen, in 2006. He also contributed to the band's 12th and final album titled A Different Kind of Truth.

He then replaced Brian Marshall in the heavy metal band, Tremonti. He worked on the band's second album titled Cauterize and the third album Dust. Both the albums were commercially successful and managed to reach on top of the Billboard chart. In 2016, Wolfgang exited the band.

Wolfgang then established a band called Mammoth WVH in 2015. The rest of the members include Frank Sidoris, Jon Jourdan, Ronnie Ficarro, and Garrett Whitlock. Their self-titled debut album was released in June 2021 and this was followed by another album titled Mammoth II in August this year.

He has also been featured in albums by different bands and artists such as Halestorm and Clint Lowery. He has been the recipient of a Grammy Award last year.

Andraia Allsop's social media profile states that she is a software engineer and a photographer.

Further details about Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop's wedding

According to People magazine, Wolfgang Van Halen opted for a black suit while Andraia Allsop was seen in a dress designed by Eva Lendel with sheer long sleeves, lace, and V-neck.

As Andraia walked the aisle, her father Dean Martin's song Everybody Loves Somebody was played in the background. She was accompanied by her grandmothers as flower girls.

She explained the reason for the same and told People:

"Back in March, my grandfather passed away, but when he and my grandma got married early 1990s, I was about 3, and so I was their flower girl. So I thought it would be fitting and just a nice little moment to have my mom's mom and my dad's mom be our flower girls."

Wolfgang Van Halen paid respect to those who could not be a part of the wedding. He stated that he and Andraia added all the family pictures to the shelves.

"We've lost important family members on both sides, so it's important to include them and have them be a part of the ceremony that we wish they were here for."

A cocktail party was also organized which was followed by a reception where the guests enjoyed the delicious dinner menu. The wedding cake was prepared by SusieCakes, which was one of the best bakeries in California, as per Wolfgang.