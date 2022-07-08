Who is Andraia Allsop? All about Wolf Van Halen's fiancee as musician gets engaged

Wolf van Halen, son of late musician Eddie Van Halen, recently got engaged to the love of his life, Andraia Allsop. He announced the news via social media on Wednesday, July 6, as he posted a picture of them after the engagement, where they both look radiant.

Allsop can be seen with her hand on Wolf’s cheek, showing off her ring. She also shared the same picture on her Instagram story.

Van Halen and Allsop have not revealed much about their personal life. She accompanied him to the 2022 Grammys, but was absent when Van Halen lost the award for Best Rock Song.

Everything known about Wolf Van Halen’s girlfriend Andraia Allsop

Andraia Allsop’s social media profile states that she is a software engineer by profession. She is also a photographer and frequently shares onstage pictures of Wolf on her photography Instagram page.

Born and raised in the United States, she attended the University of Utah and completed her graduation in 2017. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the university. Following her graduation, she worked as an intern at Instructure for four months.

Allsop’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. Further details about her parents and early life are yet to be revealed.

About Wolf Van Halen

Wolf Van Halen is a well-known musician and the son of Eddie Van Halen (Image via Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Wolf Van Halen initially gained recognition as the son of late guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Wolf performed alongside his father as a bassist for the rock band Van Halen from 2006 to 2020.

Eddie confirmed back in 2006 that his son would replace Michael Anthony as the band’s bassist. The group announced in 2010 that they would record a new album with Wolf playing the bass. Wolf recorded his only studio album with the band, A Different Kind of Truth, in 2011, which was released in February 2012.

He filled in for Brian Marshall as a bassist for Tremonti in 2012. The band’s first album, All I Was, was released in July of the same year and Van Halen became an official member. He was also featured on Tremonti’s 2015 album Cauterize and their 2016 album Dust.

Van Halen released his first album, Mammoth WVH, in 2021 and proved his talent as a songwriter and musician. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2022 in the category of Best Rock Song for his song Distance from Mammoth WVH. He wrote the song while his father was battling cancer. It topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart alongside his second song, Don’t Back Down.

