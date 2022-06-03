What happened to Eddie Van Halen? Cause of death explored ahead of Reelz show Autopsy

Eddie Van Halen, the legendary rock guitarist, and songwriter passed away at the age of 65, on the 6th of October, 2022. He has left behind his remarkable work in the rock music world. Autopsy, the Reelz documentary show, is all set to investigate the rockstar's death in its upcoming episode.

The latest episode of the show has been titled Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen. The episode will arrive on the 5th of June (Sunday), 2022, at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Reelz.

News of the upcoming episode has come into the spotlight and has created a buzz after the rockstar's son Wolfgang Van Halen criticized the show's upcoming episode quite heavily. He has allegedly called it,

''Pathetic & Heartless."

The official synopsis for the June 5th episode of Autopsy, released by Reelz, says:

"By age 25, Eddie’s band had sold multiple platinum albums and his innovative guitar techniques cemented Eddie in Rock and Roll history. It seemed nothing could stop him.But behind his contagious smile, there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life. He dealt with addiction issues for over 4 decades, having started drinking at just age 12. Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity, Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic, often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer. But if caught early, Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates. So what happened? World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyse every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death."

Story continues below ad

Without further ado, let's dig deep to find out what happened to legendary rockstar Eddie Van Halen before the upcoming episode debuts on Reelz.

Know all about the unfortunate demise of Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's unfortunate demise explored (Image Via Twitter/Google)

Without a shred of doubt, Eddie Van Halen is one of the greatest rock artists. He was one of the co-founders of the legendary band, Van Halen.

In a heartfelt Twitter post, his son Wolfgang Van Halen announced the heartbreaking news of his demise. He wrote:

Story continues below ad

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,...He was the best father I could ever ask for." (WebMD)

His son talked about his father's unimaginable struggles with cancer and his heartbreaking demise during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2020. He exclaimed, talking about his father's health issues:

Story continues below ad

"But as time went on, shit kept stacking up and stacking up. It just never let up." (Via NME)

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed that his beloved father's health condition was worsening when plans for a Van Halen “classic line-up” reunion tour were going on. He said:

"That’s important, to let people know, that yeah, that was real, and we were so excited about it,...It just didn’t pan out." (Via NME)

He further said:

"We had such a close connection and now, for the rest of my life, there’s no way I’ll never be able to think about him no matter what I do—which is good but also hurts a lot." (Via NME)

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Reelz's documentary show Autopsy, investigating the unfortunate death of rock music legend Eddie Van Halen, was launched by Reelz this May 31, 2022.

Story continues below ad

Reportedly, the musician's son Wolfgang Van Halen took to Twitter to heavily criticize the show for representing his beloved father's death in a distasteful manner. Take a closer look at Wolfgang's post here.

As revealed in the tweet, he has reportedly slammed the show Autopsy for making a distasteful attempt to glamorize his father's death from long-term cancer.

Check out Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen, arriving this June 5th (Sunday), 2022, at 8 pm. ET, exclusively on Reelz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far