What did Lorena Gallo do to husband John Bobbitt and where is he now? "Lorena: Escaping Bobbitt" explores horrific incident

In 1993, Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt became household names after the former used a knife to chop off the genitals of John Bobbitt after he allegedly tried to assault her.

The case drew significant attention from all over the world, and thirty years later, REELZ is covering the "incident" with a fresh perspective, painting Lorena Wayne as the victim. Titled Lorena: Escaping Bobbitt, the documentary will premiere on April 24, 2022.

This documentary will focus on Lorena's side of the story as she states her traumatic experience with marital discord and assault. The case had initially ended with both John and Lorena declared not guilty in their separate trials.

Presently, John Bobbitt lives in Las Vegas. he does not work and lives on the money from a settlement in 2014. He was last on the news in 2020 after being diagnosed with an infected bone that could lead to amputation of his left leg.

What happened to John Bobbitt?

On a summer night in 1993, John Bobbitt's wife Lorena Bobbitt attacked him with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping. She cut off his genitals and ran off in her car with the organ still in her hand.

She tossed it out of a bridge, later found in a field. In time, it was brought into the hospital, and surgeons could reattach it to John.

After this incident, public opinion was split. Some saw Lorena as an icon for the female uprising, someone who got out and took action, while others considered her an assaulter. The case ended in a "he said she said" manner, with both the parties going unpunished.

Lorena was tried for assault and temporary insanity, while John was tried for marital assault and physical violence. The jury found both of them not guilty.

Almost thirty years later, the scenario is nearly the same with Lorena Bobbitt, who now goes by her maiden name Lorean Gallo, claiming instances of abuse and assault by John, and John in denial of all claims.

Although initially, people only saw John as a victim of a crazy wife, things have changed over time, and now many see Lorena as the victim. The upcoming series Lorena: Escaping Bobbitt will focus on the same thing.

As per the most recent reports, John Bobbitt now resides in Las Vegas and searches for treasure hidden by Forrest Fenn in the Rockies. He does not work and pays bills from a disability settlement from 2014. To this day, Bobbitt maintains his innocence.

Bobbitt had three failed marriages and now lives alone. He remains innocent of all charges by Lorena Gallo.

Lorena: Escaping Bobbitt will air on April 24, 2022, on REELZ at 9.00 PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

