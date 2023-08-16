What did The Killers do? Georgia concert controversy explained as rock band issues apology over 'brothers and sisters' remark

American rock band The Killers issued an apology online after its frontman Brandon Flowers asked its Georgia audience to see a Russian attendee as their "brother." On August 16, the official Facebook handle of the alternative rock band issued an apology for asking a Russian attendee to play drums with them on stage.

Calling it a "longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums," the band said it was never their intention to offend anyone in the first place. It also mentioned that the initial response from the audience members suggested that they were okay with the concertgoer's participation.

"We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of The Killers’ audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters,' could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize."

The statement concluded with the band claiming that it stands with its audience members and hopes to return soon on stage. After its 2008 invasion, Russia continues to possess 20 percent of Georgian territory. Georgia, which obtained independence from Soviet domination in 1991, has experienced an influx of Russians since 2022 and the beginning of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

The Killers' Georgia concert controversy explored

The controversy began on August 15 when The Killers were performing at Georgia's Black Sea Arena at their Imploding the Mirage tour when Brandon Flowers made some controversial comments towards the end of the concert.

In a video that went viral online, the rock band invited a Russian fan onstage to play drums while they performed their 2006 hit, For Reasons Unknown. Flowers said in the viral video:

"We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?”

While some people cheered in the crowd, several others booed and yelled "No." After performing the song, The Killers' frontman was heard telling the crowd:

“You can’t recognize if someone’s your brother? He’s not your brother? We all separate on the borders of our countries? I’m not your brother? Am I not your brother, being from America?”

Stating that his band has the ability to “bring people together,” Flowers said:

“Tonight, I want us to celebrate that we’re here together, and I don’t want it to turn ugly. I see you as my brothers and my sisters.”

Many fans allegedly left the stadium in protest, but The Killers performed to end of their set, according to the user-sourced concert database Setlist.fm.

The Killers are on tour in Europe right now. They are set to play at a number of major events, such as Reading and Leeds in late August. The band will also be the headliner at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, from September 29 to October 1.