5 raging K-pop controversies in 2023 so far

With another year into the Korean industry, yet another set of K-pop controversies landed, spurring various kinds of emotions within the fandom. Apart from the comebacks, variety show appearances, and other behind-the-scenes content that fans look forward to, they are also faced with controversies where K-pop idols gain negative attention.

While some controversies sit reasonably with the fans, others have in turn raised much dispute within the fandom as they go back and forth from the for and against stances. With only five months into the year, five K-pop controversies have already been taking the internet by storm. From scandalous choreographies to controversial remarks, here are five times that put K-pop idols in a negative light.

EXO Kai's military enlistment and 4 other 2023 K-pop controversies so far that have been the talk of the town

1) ENHYPEN's Bite Me choreography with female dancers

On May 22, ENHYPEN rolled out its most-awaited comeback, DARK BLOOD, with the song Bite Me as its title track. While many fans enjoyed it, some were displeased by the choice of choreography, making it sit amongst the list of K-pop controversies in 2023.

Given that it's not welcomed by South Korean standards to display seductive dance performances, especially those involving a partner of the opposite s*x, Bite Me's choreography executing the same gained a lot of criticism. However, it got worse when fans started to express serious displeasure by hiring protest trucks in front of HYBE LABELS.

ً @yjwkchiii



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY how i wish k-engenes can just put their energy in streaming. but instead, they had plenty of time wasting it by setting up LED trucks to bicker about bite me's choreo. how i wish k-engenes can just put their energy in streaming. but instead, they had plenty of time wasting it by setting up LED trucks to bicker about bite me's choreo.#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/t4LKKMLEg0

The message conveyed by the truck was that fans would like choreography with just the seven members, removing the female dancers would be fine since their inclusion into the dance supposedly seemed inappropriate. Regardless, netizens argued that the dance fit the song's concept and that the protest was unnecessary.

2) EXO Kai's sudden military enlistment

On May 3, Kai's agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement announcing the sudden military enlistment of the idol. Given that Kai was amidst his preparations for a comeback with EXO as a full group, fans were confused about the same. While the agency tried to cover it up as something that resulted due to the change in regulations by the Military Manpower Administration, it was later proven as a false fact, making it one of the raging K-pop controversies in 2023.

The sudden military enlistment of Kai happened to be due to SM Entertainment exhausting all postponement requests that can be made by a Korean male citizen without Kai's knowledge, naturally urging him to join the military hurriedly. Fans were thus angered by the poor management and mistreatment of their artists.

3) EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen filing a termination of the contract with SM Entertainment

Another shocking incident revolving around the EXO members that sits on the list of K-pop controversies in 2023 has comparatively been a new one. It was recently revealed that Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen filed against SM Entertainment regarding the termination of their contract with the agency.

✶⧖ @sebaekyeoll In short, sm is supposed to give artists a thorough report of income and deductions twice a year but the lawyer is accusing sm of not having "properly" done so for the entirety of exo's career and also refused to do so 7 times in the past few months when cbx formally requested it In short, sm is supposed to give artists a thorough report of income and deductions twice a year but the lawyer is accusing sm of not having "properly" done so for the entirety of exo's career and also refused to do so 7 times in the past few months when cbx formally requested it https://t.co/eFPwSee0GS

Their legal representative, Lee Jae-hak, stated that the agency failed to be transparent with their earning documents and denied revealing the documents that showcased the profits made by the three artists. With this alluding to the fact that the singers were underpaid, it was also revealed that the company's been making its artists sign contracts with lengthy-time periods of commitment, otherwise known as slave contracts, which now stand as illegal in the industry.

4) Stray Kids' Bang Chan commenting on the lack of manners in a fellow fourth-generation group

Another one of the K-pop controversies that sat unsettlingly with the fandom happened during Bang Chan's weekly live stream, Chan's Room. Like every other Sunday, the idol logged on to YouTube to talk about his recent happenings until his story about the behavior of a hoobae (junior) group caught fans' attention.

Given that bowing to elders and seniors is a strictly followed tradition in Korean culture, Bang Chan expressed that a certain group failed to do the same, therefore upsetting him. With the minimum details revealed by the idol, fans speculated that it happened during the Music Band Festival that took place in Paris, and the group he was referring to was most likely IVE.

no. @DILFDOH i think yall need to let koreans handle this since this is their culture this video is so unseriousi think yall need to let koreans handle this since this is their culture this video is so unserious 😭 i think yall need to let koreans handle this since this is their culture https://t.co/bigpiYWZu9

Some were also frustrated at Bang Chan for taking the matter too seriously, directing hate towards him for calling out a certain group. However, the idol later uploaded an apology expressing his regret for his actions and words. He also further clarified that it wasn't about IVE. Some STAYs still felt that he didn't have to apologize since he was only expressing his thoughts.

5) Super Junior Heechul's scandalous speech during a live stream

On February 9, Super Junior's Heechul participated in BJ Choi Goon's live broadcast, where the idol was criticized for several things that took place during the live stream. Standing as one of the raging K-pop controversies, he garnered attention from netizens for bad-mouthing the feminist website Yeoseong Shidae.

구독계 @LstGpg8R85NnDsy "보겸이가 너무 힘들었다...보이루가 뭐가 문제냐!" 개인적으로 친하시고 파이팅도 많이 해주셨다네요 ^^ "보겸이가 너무 힘들었다...보이루가 뭐가 문제냐!" 개인적으로 친하시고 파이팅도 많이 해주셨다네요 ^^ https://t.co/aGlT7Ga47F

Moreover, he also revealed that he voluntarily chose not to participate in Super Junior's overseas schedule in order to attend BJ Choi Goon's birthday party. Additionally, the singer expressed his liking for a misogynist BJ, Bokyeom, and also mocked the national movement where Koreans boycotted Japanese products as a form of resistance. Finally, he upset Cha Eun-woo's fans by describing him as rather arrogant and violent.

~• @hyestrix Heechul's fans trying to make him look like a very respectful person with women but he has always been involved in controversy regarding women who declare themselves feminists. I mean, he is only respectful with well-behaved ladies for his sexism /? ...Disgusting Heechul's fans trying to make him look like a very respectful person with women but he has always been involved in controversy regarding women who declare themselves feminists. I mean, he is only respectful with well-behaved ladies for his sexism /? ...Disgusting

With quite a heavy list of K-pop controversies falling on the plate of content for the fandom, they hope that the same reduces in the coming months of the year.

Poll : 0 votes