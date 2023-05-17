“You don’t deserve the hate!”: Fans shower love on Stray Kids’ Bang Chan after he posts apology for comments on other idols’ greetings

On May 17, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan posted an apology on the group’s Instagram account after he became the topic of discussion on Twitter and other South Korean forums regarding his comments on junior idols’ manners. His comments led to a gruesome fanwar between STAYs and DIVEs, IVE’s fandom, as a TikTok video claimed that the Kitsch singers were the idols he was talking about.
After days of malicious comments targeting both the groups, Bang Chan took matters into his own hand and posted an apology in Korean and English. He said that he did not want to specify any artist and that his past comments had nothing to do with “the artist being mentioned currently,” which is the idol group IVE. He added that he would be more careful of his words in the future.
Stray Kids’ fandom, STAYs, began trending “#BangChanBestLeader” and “Channie” to express their love and support to the 25-year-old rapper.
Stray Kids’ Bang Chan apologizes after his comments on other idols not reciprocating greetings caused fanwars
In his latest live stream of Chan’s Room held on May 14, the Stray Kids leader talked about how greetings were “not considered basic manners” among the current generation of idols. He did not name any group but shared that it felt awkward when he would greet someone and the other person wouldn’t reply.
The comment led to speculations that IVE was the junior who didn’t greet Bang Chan. The discussion then snowballed into hateful things being said to both the groups and its members. Unfortunately, the conversation didn’t seem to slow down and the Stray Kids leader eventually apologized for his statements.
“Hello, this is Bang Chan from Stray Kids. I apologize for the offense caused by the comments I made during a recent live broadcast. I thought about the impact my words and behavior can have on others, and have deeply reflected on myself.”
“I would like to mention that it was not my intention to specify a certain artist, and that my comments had nothing to do with the artist being mentioned currently. I would like to express my deepest apologies to the artist who has been hurt by my careless words. I sincerely apologize.”
I will be more cautious of what I say in order to ensure this does not happen again. Once again, I sincerely apologize.”
The apology ignited a varied reaction from the STAY fandom. Reminding the 25-year-old of how loved he was, being upset over the fact that he had to post an apology for a fanwar, worrying about the future of Chan’s Room episodes since it was a “safe space” for him, and other responses were all over Twitter.
Not just K-pop, but South Korea in general gives much importance to hierarchy and giving elders respect, especially in the professional space. Honorifics and greetings are a significant part of the culture too.
Chan’s Room is a weekly live stream that the Stray Kids leader began in August 2020. Since then, he has ensured to spend some time with fans every week by discussing music, any upcoming plans, talking to fans, and many other things.