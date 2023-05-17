“You don’t deserve the hate!”: Fans shower love on Stray Kids’ Bang Chan after he posts apology for comments on other idols’ greetings

On May 17, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan posted an apology on the group’s Instagram account after he became the topic of discussion on Twitter and other South Korean forums regarding his comments on junior idols’ manners. His comments led to a gruesome fanwar between STAYs and DIVEs, IVE’s fandom, as a TikTok video claimed that the Kitsch singers were the idols he was talking about.

After days of malicious comments targeting both the groups, Bang Chan took matters into his own hand and posted an apology in Korean and English. He said that he did not want to specify any artist and that his past comments had nothing to do with “the artist being mentioned currently,” which is the idol group IVE. He added that he would be more careful of his words in the future.

Stray Kids’ fandom, STAYs, began trending “#BangChanBestLeader” and “Channie” to express their love and support to the 25-year-old rapper.

rylea ★★★★★ @love_hyunjin_xo #BANGCHANBESTLEADER



i’m so sorry chan, you don’t deserve the hate! the kpop industry is just so messed up rn and some fandoms just need to calm tf down. you’ve down nothing wrong, you simply spoke the truth 🫶🏻🫶🏻 stays love you very much channie i’m so sorry chan, you don’t deserve the hate! the kpop industry is just so messed up rn and some fandoms just need to calm tf down. you’ve down nothing wrong, you simply spoke the truth 🫶🏻🫶🏻 stays love you very much channie #BANGCHANBESTLEADER i’m so sorry chan, you don’t deserve the hate! the kpop industry is just so messed up rn and some fandoms just need to calm tf down. you’ve down nothing wrong, you simply spoke the truth 🫶🏻🫶🏻 stays love you very much channie 💕💕💕 https://t.co/th3Rg2xq6S

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan apologizes after his comments on other idols not reciprocating greetings caused fanwars

In his latest live stream of Chan’s Room held on May 14, the Stray Kids leader talked about how greetings were “not considered basic manners” among the current generation of idols. He did not name any group but shared that it felt awkward when he would greet someone and the other person wouldn’t reply.

Hes ★★★★★ @hstksmw Greeting is one of basic manners. I agree. Especially if someone greeting first and the others not replying. If they think you're a boomer, we especially me will be boomers with you, Chan. Greeting is one of basic manners. I agree. Especially if someone greeting first and the others not replying. If they think you're a boomer, we especially me will be boomers with you, Chan. https://t.co/iPrc4bDPmu

The comment led to speculations that IVE was the junior who didn’t greet Bang Chan. The discussion then snowballed into hateful things being said to both the groups and its members. Unfortunately, the conversation didn’t seem to slow down and the Stray Kids leader eventually apologized for his statements.

“Hello, this is Bang Chan from Stray Kids. I apologize for the offense caused by the comments I made during a recent live broadcast. I thought about the impact my words and behavior can have on others, and have deeply reflected on myself.”

“I would like to mention that it was not my intention to specify a certain artist, and that my comments had nothing to do with the artist being mentioned currently. I would like to express my deepest apologies to the artist who has been hurt by my careless words. I sincerely apologize.”

I will be more cautious of what I say in order to ensure this does not happen again. Once again, I sincerely apologize.”

The apology ignited a varied reaction from the STAY fandom. Reminding the 25-year-old of how loved he was, being upset over the fact that he had to post an apology for a fanwar, worrying about the future of Chan’s Room episodes since it was a “safe space” for him, and other responses were all over Twitter.

THIS IS HAFSA PLZ FB @h922js this is so upsetting i actually feel like crying because chan’s room is his safe space and something he looks forward to every week and time and time again it’s been ruined for him it’s so sad this is so upsetting i actually feel like crying because chan’s room is his safe space and something he looks forward to every week and time and time again it’s been ruined for him it’s so sad

haven @havenpuppym look at the fond smile channie had and the love in his eyes while watching the fan project… i hope he can feel how much we love him and that we will always be there for him

look at the fond smile channie had and the love in his eyes while watching the fan project… i hope he can feel how much we love him and that we will always be there for himhttps://t.co/3pSvmMhYnS

rintintina티나 is seeing the sauce in milan @carvedbyminchan



Chris I am so sorry you had to come to this. You did nothing wrong. I love you🖤



#BANGCHANBESTLEADER I hate people and the k-pop community.Chris I am so sorry you had to come to this. You did nothing wrong. I love you🖤 I hate people and the k-pop community.Chris I am so sorry you had to come to this. You did nothing wrong. I love you🖤#BANGCHANBESTLEADER https://t.co/zockwoqaJA

✩ @beyondyasmin chan’s room has always been a safe place for all of us. somewhere we can go to listen to music, talk comfortably, and for him to do the same too. he’s described it as a safe place for all us. bang chan wants nothing but good. he’s an honest, transparent person. chan’s room has always been a safe place for all of us. somewhere we can go to listen to music, talk comfortably, and for him to do the same too. he’s described it as a safe place for all us. bang chan wants nothing but good. he’s an honest, transparent person.

✩ @beyondyasmin it’s crazy cause we all come to chan’s room to be happy and make memories and laugh and listen to good music and to hear chan be his happy self and for him to be comfortable to but it feels like that has been ruined and he can’t say things ok his mind anymore w/o [..] it’s crazy cause we all come to chan’s room to be happy and make memories and laugh and listen to good music and to hear chan be his happy self and for him to be comfortable to but it feels like that has been ruined and he can’t say things ok his mind anymore w/o [..]

✩ @beyondyasmin someone twisting his words, posting it online, and for everyone to agree with their nasty opinion. i hope you continue being your amazing self my chan. i always say this but never change yourself for anyone. you’re doing good in this world, i promise you that someone twisting his words, posting it online, and for everyone to agree with their nasty opinion. i hope you continue being your amazing self my chan. i always say this but never change yourself for anyone. you’re doing good in this world, i promise you that❤️

mai`° 5 STARS @pixievll I hope that beautiful smile of yours will continue to shine on you our channie, you're the warmest, kindest and most beautiful soul in and out and we're so lucky to have you in our lives...we're here always for you our channie and that's our promise for u we love you so much 🤍 I hope that beautiful smile of yours will continue to shine on you our channie, you're the warmest, kindest and most beautiful soul in and out and we're so lucky to have you in our lives...we're here always for you our channie and that's our promise for u we love you so much 🤍 https://t.co/UY4NzTgCZq

Nikki ★★★★★ @bikseustar @Stray_Kids hey channie...I don't know if you'll see this, but if you do i hope you know how proud we are of you. We're proud of your generosity, your loving heart, your ability to always be the bigger person no matter the situation. you are SO loved. blessings wait for you hey channie...I don't know if you'll see this, but if you do i hope you know how proud we are of you. We're proud of your generosity, your loving heart, your ability to always be the bigger person no matter the situation. you are SO loved. blessings wait for you ❤ @Stray_Kids https://t.co/6FIsnq58b1

Lucy ★⁵ michelin @Lucyisboredso #BANGCHANBESTLEADER

Channie is genuinely one of the most kind and compassionate person I’ve seen in a while, Channies room brings comfort and a safe place to those who need it every week, to think people can’t see that is honestly just sad Channie is genuinely one of the most kind and compassionate person I’ve seen in a while, Channies room brings comfort and a safe place to those who need it every week, to think people can’t see that is honestly just sad #BANGCHANBESTLEADER Channie is genuinely one of the most kind and compassionate person I’ve seen in a while, Channies room brings comfort and a safe place to those who need it every week, to think people can’t see that is honestly just sad https://t.co/qBpyLuLRHl

Not just K-pop, but South Korea in general gives much importance to hierarchy and giving elders respect, especially in the professional space. Honorifics and greetings are a significant part of the culture too.

Chan’s Room is a weekly live stream that the Stray Kids leader began in August 2020. Since then, he has ensured to spend some time with fans every week by discussing music, any upcoming plans, talking to fans, and many other things.

Poll : 0 votes