“Most toxic, delusional, and obsessed”: ENHYPEN’s Korean fans protest against female dancers in Bite Me choreography, international fans criticize

Protest trucks sent to BELIFT LAB by Korean fans of ENHYPEN led to a major conflict between them and the group's international fans. On May 24, 2023, pictures of protests demanding the removal of female dancers from title track Bite Me's choreography spread on Twitter. Bite Me is a song from the group’s latest comeback, their fourth mini album DARK BLOOD.

As Bite Me is the title track, the septet has performed it at their comeback showcase and will be performing it during various other promotional activities. The choreography for Bite Me has become a topic of discussion ever since its teaser was released, as the fandom loved that the singers were paired with female dancers.

However, some Korean fans seemed to be heavily against it. They targeted BELIFT LAB and insulted its position as one of the sub labels of HYBE and demanded that the female dancers be removed from the choreography.

Riki148 saw SKZ (5-STAR) @ElifeIsKlife

#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY Korean engenes are the most toxic, delusional, and obsessed. It's unbelievable that they want to remove a part of Enhypen's choreography involving female partners. K-Engenes you are the craziest and weirdest fan ever. Hate u all Korean engenes are the most toxic, delusional, and obsessed. It's unbelievable that they want to remove a part of Enhypen's choreography involving female partners. K-Engenes you are the craziest and weirdest fan ever. Hate u all#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/F7iVIXRyZz

The message on the picture is translated as below:

“BELIFT LAB who made a fool out of the waiting fans. The company that deters the future of the artist. The company that doesn’t have any will to grow. The label under HYBE that has the least power.”

ENHYPEN’s international fans criticize Korean fans for sending protest truck demanding removal of female dancers

erica ; @vijaylanteshit



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY this jay pair choreo tiktok currently has 300k+ likes and 1.1m views. THE PEOPLE LOVE IT this jay pair choreo tiktok currently has 300k+ likes and 1.1m views. THE PEOPLE LOVE IT#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/j2WZyxJ5PR

ENHYPEN recently went viral on the internet, as per their fans, for breaking the fourth-generation K-pop barrier by dancing with female partners. The septet bowled fans over with the choreography and music of their latest title track, Bite Me, from their fourth mini album DARK BLOOD. Many fans even claimed that the septet seems to have revived second-generation K-pop music.

Amid the majority of positive responses and support for their couple dance, it appears that several fans in South Korea were against the idea of ENHYPEN dancing with women for their choreo. While clips of the group’s performance during their comeback showcases went viral on the internet, on May 24, however, photos of protest trucks sent by some Korean fans also spread on Twitter.

The fans protested for removing the female dancers and only having the seven members dance on stage. One of the banners on the protest trucks read (as translated via Koreaboo):

“The perpetrator who causes fans to leave, BELIFT LAB. Remove the choreography with the female dancers completely. Only put the seven members on stage.”

International fans instantly criticized the Korean fans’ demand and their use of protest trucks for the same. They trended #SupportBiteMeDancers and #WeLoveBiteMeChoreography to extend their support to the female dancers. Take a look at how they defended the criticisms thrown at the Bite Me choreography below:

ish ෆ @jakey_twt k engenes are so fcking crazy sending a truck just bcos of bite me’s choreo LIKE CMON YALL GROW UP AND WAKE TF UP ??? k engenes are so fcking crazy sending a truck just bcos of bite me’s choreo LIKE CMON YALL GROW UP AND WAKE TF UP ???

lee know's tiny teeth @m_I_N_ho



THIS ISN'T NEW TO THE KPOP SCENE STOP CRYING AND GROW UP



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #ENHYPEN HEY K-ENGENES YOU DO REALISE THAT SHINHWA ALREADY DID THIS 11 YEARS AGO?THIS ISN'T NEW TO THE KPOP SCENE STOP CRYING AND GROW UP HEY K-ENGENES YOU DO REALISE THAT SHINHWA ALREADY DID THIS 11 YEARS AGO?THIS ISN'T NEW TO THE KPOP SCENE STOP CRYING AND GROW UP#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #ENHYPEN https://t.co/iljabnIOkE

ً @yjwkchiii



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY how i wish k-engenes can just put their energy in streaming. but instead, they had plenty of time wasting it by setting up LED trucks to bicker about bite me's choreo. how i wish k-engenes can just put their energy in streaming. but instead, they had plenty of time wasting it by setting up LED trucks to bicker about bite me's choreo.#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/t4LKKMLEg0

byeol💫 𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐁𝐋☾☽𝐃 @itsbellashii



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY To Enhypen's back up dancers in Bite Me, thank you for your hard work. Y'all look amazing in the MV! Good luck also this comeback period cause you're performing with Enha in music shows & some events. Stay safe & healthy, Ladies! To Enhypen's back up dancers in Bite Me, thank you for your hard work. Y'all look amazing in the MV! Good luck also this comeback period cause you're performing with Enha in music shows & some events. Stay safe & healthy, Ladies!❤️#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/7yXdLxQHpv

동이 @VIIISKZ

#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY

Enhypen have a choreo I've never seen in 4th gen bgs it literally fits their concept I hope it doesn’t affect them what is happening! Because fans from all over the world are impressed even the locals 🥹 Enhypen have a choreo I've never seen in 4th gen bgs it literally fits their concept I hope it doesn’t affect them what is happening! Because fans from all over the world are impressed even the locals 🥹#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/Fvw5ZEEtOZ

فُرشه @woncatyoi



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS

#WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY



DO NOT dare to change it!!!!! we LOVE it DO NOT dare to change it!!!!! we LOVE it#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHYhttps://t.co/ieMLOiwcMW

summer🩸 @waveheeseung



#SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY



the choreo is amazing. thank you to the performance directing team, dancers, and enhypen for working hard. please keep it @BELIFTLAB the choreo is amazing. thank you to the performance directing team, dancers, and enhypen for working hard. please keep it @BELIFTLAB #SUPPORTBITEMEDANCERS #WELOVEBITEMECHOREOGRAPHY https://t.co/rxJwSsy49O

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN made an impressive achievement with DARK BLOOD. The septet broke their personal first-day sales record by surpassing one million sales. As per Hanteo Chart, the group recorded 1,108,337 sales for DARK BLOOD, which was a significant growth over their previous record of 768,603 first-day sales for MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

Poll : 0 votes