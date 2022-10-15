Why was Lisa Rinna booed by fans on Day 1 of BravoCon 2022? Cause explored

Day one of BravoCon had some surprising turn of events that shocked many. One among them was Lisa Rinna's surprise appearance. The RHOBH star showed up in an eye-catching orange suit, only to be met with loud boos from fans who were there to meet the Bravo celebrities. However, Lisa wasn't phased out by the hate she received from the crowd.

Most of the drama during Day 1 of BravoCon revolved around the RHOBH panel. At every mention of Lisa's name, the crowd booed her. The hate Lisa received was because of her feud with co-star Kathy Hilton. The former Days of Our Lives star arrived on stage alongside the remaining cast members from the famed reality TV show for their panel, Thrills in Beverly Hills.

Although her appearance was a surprise, Lisa didn't receive a warm welcome. She was met with disappointment from fans but wasn't worried about it. Her co-star Erika Jayne, who has also been receiving hate from fans throughout Season 12, received a warmer welcome than Lisa herself.

Lisa Rinna's feud with Kathy Hilton caused fans to spew hate on her during BravoCon

BravoCon is one of the most sought-after events in the reality TV domain, as over 100 celebrities from the network arrive for panels, games, and important announcements. RHOBH was supposedly one of the first panels to take center stage on October 14, Day 1 of the major event.

Lisa's entry surprised fans because her name wasn't included in the roster revealed earlier last month. While her actions throughout Season 12 of RHOBH resulted in hate from fans, one thing that ticked them off was her attempt to take down her co-star and fan-favorite, Kathy Hilton. Lisa was mocked and ridiculed for her behavior.

The feud started when Lisa loudly ordered a glass of 818 Tequila, a brand that belonged to her friend Kendall Jenner. This upset Kathy because she had recently launched her own brand of Tequila named Casa Del Sol. Kathy lost her cool after witnessing the level Lisa stooped to.

Lisa Rinna was unphased by the hate she received from fans during BravoCon

During an exclusive interview with People, Lisa revealed that she wasn't concerned by the fact that she was booed. She told the website,

"I got booed! It was fabulousI'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

She continued to add that she couldn't wait to tell her husband about the entire ordeal.

"I've never gotten booed in my life. I can't wait to tell Harry Hamlin I got booed."

During the RHOBH panel, Lisa hinted that Season 12 could be her last appearance on the famed reality TV series. However, that is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, fans took to social media and reacted to Lisa getting booed at BravoCon.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their shock that Lisa got booed at the reality TV event.

Stay updated with all that's happening at the three-day BravoCon event on Bravo's official site.

