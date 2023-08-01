Periphery 2024 Europe tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Periphery has announced its highly-anticipated Europe-headlining tour for 2024, named The Wildfire European Tour, to promote its most recent album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre. The progressive metal giants will be performing their first shows on the continent since 2019, after a hiatus of four years.

The band is set to grace major cities in Europe, including Stockholm, Milan, Paris, and many others. Guitarist Jake Bowen expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour in a press release, and informed fans that the supporting acts joining the tour will be revealed soon.

"This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years. Now that Periphery V is out, I know we're all excited to visit some of our favorite places and play songs off the new record. We're looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!"

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 4 at 11 am CET via the band's official website Periphery.net. Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Fans across Europe have been eagerly awaiting the return of the band as they are known for their innovative and genre-defying sound that has captivated metal enthusiasts worldwide.

Periphery's The Wildfire European Tour will begin in Stockholm and end in London

The band will kick off the scheduled tour with their Stockholm concert, scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024. After performing in a few cities across Europe, Periphery will finally wrap up their tour in the UK with a concert in London on February 3, 2024.

Here is the full list of dates and venues, including the US headline tour:

January 20, 2024 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Klubben

January 21, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

January 23, 2024 - Hamburg, DE - Markthalle

January 24, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

January 26, 2024 - Munich, DE - Technikum

January 27, 2024 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

January 29, 2024 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

January 30, 2024 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

January 31, 2024 - Tilburg, NL - 013

February 2, 2024 - Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre

February 3, 2024 - London, UK - Roundhouse

US Headline Tour:

November 4, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (w/ Plini, Archspire, Thomas Giles & Mike Dawes)

November 6, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theatre

November 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theatre

November 9, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Echo

November 10, 2024 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill’s

November 12, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

November 13, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

November 15, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage

November 16, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage

November 18, 2024 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (w/ Plini, Archspire, Thank You Scientist & Mike Dawes)

Periphery is a Grammy-nominated progressive metal band formed in 2005

Periphery is a progressive metal band from Washington, D.C., that started in 2005. Their debut album, Periphery, came out in 2010. The music of the album used guitar, tricky song structures, and a fresh sound that got people talking about the band.

Misha Mansoor leads the group, and the other current band members include Jake Bowen, Mark Holcomb, Matt Halpern, and Spencer Sotelo. In 2010, Spencer Sotelo replaced Chris Barretto as the band's vocalist, while in 2011, Mark Holcomb joined the band, replacing Alex Bois. Meanwhile, in 2018, Adam Nolly Getgood left the band.

After their debut album, the group went on to release more masterpieces, like This Time It's Personal, which came out in 2012, that turned out to be a breakthrough album for them. They also did a two-part concept album in 2015, called Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, and fans loved their storytelling. However, In 2019, Periphery IV: Hail Stan was the album that secured their place as one of the best metal bands.

Overall, Periphery's music has had a big impact on the progressive metal scene, and several new generations of musicians continue to draw inspiration from them.