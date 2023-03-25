Polyphia North American Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Progressive metal band Polyphia have announced their 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album, Remember That You Will Die.
The tour, which is set to kick off in Oklahoma City on September 30, will take the band to over 29 cities across the United States and Canada, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and San Francisco.
Artists and Live Nation pre-sales tickets for Polyphia's tour have already begun via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
After the sale, tickets are to be sold out via StubHub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Polyphia's 2023 tour will begin in Oklahoma City and end in San Antonio
Polyphia's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Oklahoma City, which is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2023. After visiting several cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with the San Antonio concert on November 3, 2023.
The following are the complete details of the tour, including dates and venues:
- September 30, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
- October 01, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
- October 03, 2023 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
- October 04, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- October 05, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
- October 07, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
- October 09, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
- October 10, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
- October 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
- October 12, 2023 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
- October 13, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- October 14, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
- October 16, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
- October 17, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
- October 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
- October 19, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
- October 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- October 21, 2023 - Toronto, ON - History
- October 24, 2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
- October 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- October 26, 2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
- October 27, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
- October 28, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
- October 29, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
- October 31, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
- November 01, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
- November 02, 2023 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Centre
- November 03, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Polyphia first grabbed attention in 2013 after their track Impassion went viral on YouTube
Polyphia is an American progressive metal band formed in 2010. The group consists of guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman. They are known for their virtuosic guitar work, intricate compositions, and blends of various musical styles such as metal, jazz, and funk.
Polyphia gained a following on social media platforms, where they showcased their technical abilities and unique style. They released their debut EP, Inspire, in 2013, and their first full-length album, Muse, in 2014. Since then, they have released several other albums and EPs, including Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018), and The Most Hated (2020).
The band has been praised for their innovative approach to instrumental music, which often incorporates unconventional techniques and time signatures. The band has also collaborated with other musicians, such as Jason Richardson and Mario Camarena, and has been featured in several guitar magazines and publications.
Overall, Polyphia has become a prominent name in the instrumental music scene, attracting fans from various musical genres with their unique sound and impressive technical abilities.