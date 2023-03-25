Polyphia North American Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Progressive metal band Polyphia have announced their 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album, Remember That You Will Die.

The tour, which is set to kick off in Oklahoma City on September 30, will take the band to over 29 cities across the United States and Canada, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and San Francisco.

Artists and Live Nation pre-sales tickets for Polyphia's tour have already begun via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Polyphia's 2023 tour will begin in Oklahoma City and end in San Antonio

Polyphia's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Oklahoma City, which is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2023. After visiting several cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with the San Antonio concert on November 3, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the tour, including dates and venues:

September 30, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 01, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

October 03, 2023 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

October 04, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 05, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

October 07, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October 09, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

October 10, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

October 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

October 12, 2023 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

October 13, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 14, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 16, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 17, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

October 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

October 19, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

October 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 21, 2023 - Toronto, ON - History

October 24, 2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

October 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 26, 2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 27, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 28, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October 29, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 31, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

November 01, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

November 02, 2023 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Centre

November 03, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Polyphia first grabbed attention in 2013 after their track Impassion went viral on YouTube

Polyphia is an American progressive metal band formed in 2010. The group consists of guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman. They are known for their virtuosic guitar work, intricate compositions, and blends of various musical styles such as metal, jazz, and funk.

Polyphia gained a following on social media platforms, where they showcased their technical abilities and unique style. They released their debut EP, Inspire, in 2013, and their first full-length album, Muse, in 2014. Since then, they have released several other albums and EPs, including Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018), and The Most Hated (2020).

The band has been praised for their innovative approach to instrumental music, which often incorporates unconventional techniques and time signatures. The band has also collaborated with other musicians, such as Jason Richardson and Mario Camarena, and has been featured in several guitar magazines and publications.

Overall, Polyphia has become a prominent name in the instrumental music scene, attracting fans from various musical genres with their unique sound and impressive technical abilities.

