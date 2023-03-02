Santa Fe Klan, the Mexican rapper from Guanajuato, announced a new US tour, billed as Todo Y Nada. The trek is scheduled to take place from June 10, 2023 to August 20, 2023, in support of his latest album, Mundos.

The rapper made the announcement of the tour, whose title means all or nothing, via a post on his official Instagram page, stating:

"I am thrilled to begin touring again across the U.S. this summer. After my tour last summer, this will be my third tour in the U.S. and fans can expect a ton of new music and an elevated show with a whole new production."

The rapper continued:

"I’m grateful for everyone involved in putting on this tour and I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’re preparing."

Presale tickets will be available upon registration on the artist's official website from March 7, 2023, at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, general tickets can be purchased from the website from March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. Tickets are priced at $374 plus processing fees.

Santa Fe Klan to play at the Hive Festival as opening show of the tour

The Mexican rapper will open his US tour with a performance at the Hive Festival, which is being held at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah, from June 10, 2023. The festival is set to feature performances by Kid Cudi and Denzel Curry as well, among other artists.

The full list of dates and venues for the Santa Fe Klan US tour is given below:

June 10, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at HIVE Festival (on sale now)

June 13, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

June 14, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

June 16, 2023 – Reno, Nevada at Reno Events Center

June 17, 2023 – Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

June 21, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

June 23, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

June 24, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at SummerFest

June 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

June 27, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

June 29, 2023 – Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

June 30, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

July 1, 2023 – Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena

July 3, 3023 – Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena

July 6, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

July 7, 2023 – Washington D.C. at The Anthem

July 8, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

July 13, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

July 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

July 15, 2023 – New York, New York at The Theater at MSG

July 19, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 21, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

July 22, 2023 – Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

July 23, 2023 – Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

July 27, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

July 28, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

July 29, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

August 3, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

August 4, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

August 5, 2023 – Greater Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena

August 8, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden1 Center

August 10, 2023 – Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena

August 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Microsoft Theater

August 12, 2023 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 16, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

August 17, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum

August 18, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

August 20, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

More about Santa Fe Klan

Angel Jair Quezada Jasso, popularly known by his stage name Santa Fe Klan, was born on November 29, 1999, in the Sante Fe neighborhood of Guanjato, Mexico, which inspired his stage name. Santa Fe Klan began recording his own songs at the age of 13 and had his own studio by the time he was 14 years old.

Santa Fe Klan is best known for his single, Asi Soy, which has well over 328 million views on YouTube, as well as his collaboration with artists such as Snoop Dogg and B-Real.

The artist Santa Fe Klan is a multi-instrumentalist, who is known for his knowledge of the accordion as well as the guitar, among other musical instruments. He has worked across genres, including cumbia, Mexican rap, and hip-pop.

